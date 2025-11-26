ARTICLE
26 November 2025

The Guide To Dispute Resolution In Africa 2025

Welcome to the fourth edition (2025) of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer's Guide to Dispute Resolution in Africa. We are delighted to present this updated publication, which continues to offer a comprehensive overview...
Welcome to the fourth edition (2025) of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer's Guide to Dispute Resolution in Africa. We are delighted to present this updated publication, which continues to offer a comprehensive overview of dispute resolution frameworks and trends across all 54 African jurisdictions. This guide remains unmatched in its breadth and depth, serving as an essential resource for clients navigating the continent's dynamic legal landscape.

Since the release of our previous editions in 2013, 2016, and 2022, this Guide has become a trusted resource for clients navigating Africa's diverse and evolving legal landscape. Whether facing disputes or exploring investment opportunities, our Guide serves as a first port of call for understanding the legal and regulatory terrain in unfamiliar jurisdictions.

In this edition, readers will find jurisdiction-specific insights into:

  • The structure and fundamentals of each legal system
  • Litigation and arbitration procedures
  • The role and uptake of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)
  • Applicable limitation periods and privilege rules
  • A comparative analysis of arbitral rules across leading African arbitral institutions

This Guide reflects the collective expertise of our Africa practice, which spans over four decades of advising clients on investment, risk, and dispute resolution across the continent. For this edition, we have drawn on the knowledge of our lawyers based in London, Paris, and Johannesburg, as well as our extensive network of local counsel whom we would like to warmly thank for their contributions. Contact details are provided at the end of each chapter, with full Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer global contacts listed at the back of the Guide.

As Africa's investment profile continues to rise, so too does the need for robust and effective dispute resolution mechanisms. We hope this Guide proves both timely and valuable, and we welcome your feedback and engagement.

Africa disputes interactive map

Click on a country to read local insights and the relevant chapter from the Africa Disputes Guide

1710496a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

