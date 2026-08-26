An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process through which a company offers its shares to the general public for the first time. IPO registration in Nepal refers to the legal and regulatory procedure that a company must complete before issuing shares to the public. The process is regulated by the Securities Act, 2063, the Companies Act, 2063, and regulations issued by the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON). IPO registration is designed to ensure transparency, investor protection, disclosure of material information, and compliance with capital market requirements. Before a company can issue shares to the public, it must obtain approval from SEBON and satisfy various legal, financial, and procedural requirements.

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Introduction to IPO Registration Process in Nepal

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process through which a company offers its shares to the general public for the first time. IPO registration in Nepal refers to the legal and regulatory procedure that a company must complete before issuing shares to the public. The process is regulated by the Securities Act, 2063, the Companies Act, 2063, and regulations issued by the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON). IPO registration is designed to ensure transparency, investor protection, disclosure of material information, and compliance with capital market requirements. Before a company can issue shares to the public, it must obtain approval from SEBON and satisfy various legal, financial, and procedural requirements. The IPO process contributes to capital formation, business expansion, corporate governance, and the development of Nepal’s capital market. Companies seeking public investment must demonstrate financial credibility, operational stability, and legal compliance throughout the registration process.

What IPO Registration Means for Companies

IPO registration represents a significant corporate milestone because it transforms a privately controlled company into a publicly accountable enterprise. Through an IPO, a company can raise capital from a broader investor base without relying solely on promoters, private investors, or financial institutions. The funds raised may be used for expansion, infrastructure development, debt repayment, technological upgrades, or other business objectives. IPO registration also imposes additional disclosure and compliance obligations on the company. Once shares are publicly offered, the company becomes accountable to shareholders, regulators, and the securities market. The registration process requires the preparation of audited financial statements, prospectus disclosures, legal due diligence reports, and corporate governance documentation. Public companies must maintain transparency and provide periodic disclosures after the IPO. Consequently, IPO registration is both a fundraising mechanism and a regulatory commitment to maintaining investor confidence and market integrity.

Who Can Apply for IPO Registration

Not every company in Nepal can immediately apply for IPO registration. The applicant must generally be a public company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2063. Private companies seeking to issue shares to the public must first convert their legal status into that of a public company. Depending on the sector, additional regulatory requirements may apply. Banks and financial institutions, hydropower companies, insurance companies, manufacturing industries, hotels, infrastructure projects, and other eligible enterprises commonly pursue IPO registration. Sector-specific regulators may impose additional conditions before a public offering is approved. The company must demonstrate legal compliance, operational viability, and financial stability. In many cases, regulators review whether the company has commenced commercial operations, maintained proper accounting records, and fulfilled statutory obligations. Eligibility requirements vary according to the nature of the business and applicable regulations, but public company status remains the primary requirement for IPO registration.

Eligibility Requirements for Public Share Issuance

A company intending to issue shares to the public must satisfy various eligibility criteria established under the Securities Act, 2063, the Companies Act, 2063, and directives issued by SEBON. The company must be legally incorporated as a public company and maintain updated statutory records. It must prepare audited financial statements according to applicable accounting standards. Regulatory authorities often assess the company’s financial condition, corporate governance framework, promoter shareholding structure, and operational status. Certain sectors may require a minimum operational period before public issuance. The company must ensure that its authorized, issued, and paid-up capital structures comply with legal requirements. Any material legal disputes, insolvency concerns, or serious regulatory violations may affect approval. The company must also appoint licensed issue managers, auditors, and other professionals involved in the public offering process. Compliance with disclosure obligations is a key condition for approval.

Documents Required for IPO Registration Approval

The IPO registration process requires extensive documentation to allow regulators and investors to evaluate the company’s legal and financial position. Commonly required documents include:

Certificate of Incorporation

Certificate of Commencement of Business

Memorandum of Association

Articles of Association

Board Resolution Approving IPO Issuance

Shareholders’ Resolution, if applicable

Audited Financial Statements

Auditor’s Reports

Tax Clearance Certificates

Prospectus Draft

Due Diligence Report

Issue Management Agreement

Credit Rating Report, where required

Details of Promoters and Directors

Capital Structure Information

Corporate Governance Documents

Regulatory Approvals from Sector Regulators

Legal Compliance Certificates

Share Registrar Agreement

Underwriting Agreements, where applicable

SEBON may request additional documents depending on the industry, size of the offering, and specific circumstances of the company. Complete and accurate documentation is necessary to avoid delays during the approval process.

Step by Step IPO Registration Process

IPO registration in Nepal follows a structured regulatory process designed to protect investors and maintain confidence in the securities market.

Step 1: Convert into a Public Company

If the company is currently registered as a private company, it must first convert into a public company under the Companies Act, 2063.

Step 2: Appoint Professional Advisors

The company appoints licensed issue managers, auditors, legal advisors, registrars, and other professionals to assist with the IPO process.

Step 3: Conduct Due Diligence

Legal, financial, operational, and regulatory reviews are conducted to identify risks and ensure compliance with applicable laws.

Step 4: Prepare the Prospectus

A detailed prospectus is prepared containing information regarding the company’s business, management, finances, risks, and proposed use of IPO proceeds.

Step 5: Obtain Internal Approvals

The Board of Directors and shareholders approve the public issue and authorize management to proceed with registration.

Step 6: Submit Application to SEBON

The company submits the IPO registration application along with all required supporting documents and regulatory fees.

Step 7: Regulatory Review Process

SEBON reviews the application, financial disclosures, legal compliance records, prospectus, and due diligence reports.

Step 8: Respond to Regulatory Queries

The company and its advisors respond to observations, requests for clarification, and compliance requirements raised by SEBON.

Step 9: Receive Approval

Upon satisfactory review, SEBON grants approval for the public issuance of shares.

Step 10: Open Public Subscription

After approval, shares are offered to the public through the approved application and allotment process.

Where to Apply for IPO Registration

The primary authority responsible for IPO registration in Nepal is the Securities Board of Nepal. Companies seeking approval for a public offering must submit their application and supporting documentation to SEBON. The application is generally filed through the issue manager appointed by the company. Depending on the industry, the company may also need approvals or recommendations from sectoral regulators before SEBON grants final approval. For example, banks and financial institutions may require regulatory coordination with the Nepal Rastra Bank, while insurance companies may be subject to oversight from the Nepal Insurance Authority. Hydropower companies and other regulated industries may require sector-specific approvals. SEBON serves as the principal securities regulator and evaluates whether the proposed public offering complies with applicable securities laws and investor protection standards.

Time Required for IPO Registration Completion

The time required for IPO registration in Nepal varies according to the completeness of the application, the complexity of the business, the quality of disclosures, and the regulatory review process. There is no fixed timeframe applicable to every IPO application. The preparation stage alone may require several months because companies must complete audits, legal reviews, due diligence exercises, prospectus preparation, and internal approvals. Once the application is submitted, SEBON reviews the documents and may request additional information or clarifications. Delays often occur when documents are incomplete or when material issues require further examination. Sector-specific approvals can also affect the overall timeline. Companies that maintain proper corporate records, prepare accurate disclosures, and respond promptly to regulatory observations generally experience a smoother approval process. Effective planning and professional assistance can significantly reduce avoidable delays during IPO registration.

Government Fees and IPO Registration Costs

IPO registration involves both regulatory fees and professional service costs. Government fees payable to SEBON generally depend on the size and nature of the public issue. The company must pay prescribed application and approval fees in accordance with applicable regulations. In addition to regulatory fees, companies incur expenses related to issue management, legal advisory services, auditing, due diligence reviews, credit ratings, underwriting arrangements, share registration services, prospectus preparation, publication requirements, and compliance documentation. Larger offerings generally involve higher costs because of increased regulatory scrutiny and documentation requirements. Companies should also budget for post-approval obligations associated with public share issuance. Careful financial planning is necessary to ensure that sufficient resources are available to complete the registration process and comply with ongoing obligations after the public offering. Costs vary significantly depending on the size, complexity, and sector of the company.

Regulatory Authorities Involved in IPO Approval

Several regulatory authorities participate directly or indirectly in the IPO registration process in Nepal. The primary regulator is the Securities Board of Nepal, which reviews public offering applications, prospectuses, due diligence reports, financial disclosures, and investor protection measures before granting approval. SEBON acts under the Securities Act, 2063 and related regulations to ensure that public offerings comply with legal requirements and market standards.

The Office of the Company Registrar also plays a significant role because a company must be duly incorporated as a public company before seeking an IPO. Corporate records maintained by the Office of the Company Registrar are often reviewed during the IPO process.

For banks and financial institutions, the Nepal Rastra Bank may impose capital adequacy, governance, and licensing requirements that affect IPO eligibility. Similarly, insurance companies are regulated by the Nepal Insurance Authority, while hydropower, telecommunications, and infrastructure companies may require approvals from their respective sectoral regulators.

The role of the stock exchange also becomes relevant after approval. Companies that successfully complete an IPO generally seek listing on the Nepal Stock Exchange Limited. Furthermore, the CDS and Clearing Limited facilitates dematerialized securities management, share settlement, and investor record maintenance.

These authorities collectively ensure that public offerings are conducted in a transparent, lawful, and investor-friendly manner.

Securities Laws Governing IPO Registration Nepal

IPO registration in Nepal is governed by a combination of corporate, securities, and regulatory laws. The principal legislation is the Securities Act, 2063, which establishes the legal framework for securities issuance, registration, disclosure obligations, and investor protection. The Act grants SEBON authority to regulate public offerings and oversee securities markets.

The Companies Act, 2063 is equally significant because it governs company incorporation, public company requirements, shareholder rights, corporate governance, board responsibilities, capital structure, and disclosure obligations. A company seeking an IPO must satisfy the requirements applicable to public companies under this Act.

Other legal instruments commonly applicable to IPO registration include:

Securities Registration and Issue Regulations

Securities Businessperson Regulations

Public Issue Guidelines issued by SEBON

Corporate Governance Directives

Listing Regulations of NEPSE

Depository and Clearing Regulations

Anti-Money Laundering Laws

Income Tax Act, 2058

Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act, 2064

Sector-specific laws may also apply. For example, banks and financial institutions must comply with banking legislation and Nepal Rastra Bank directives. Insurance companies must comply with insurance laws and regulatory requirements. Hydropower companies may be subject to licensing and regulatory requirements imposed by energy sector authorities.

Compliance with these laws is necessary not only for obtaining IPO approval but also for maintaining regulatory compliance after the shares are publicly issued.

Due Diligence and Compliance Requirements Process

Due diligence is one of the most significant components of IPO registration in Nepal. It involves a comprehensive examination of the company’s legal, financial, operational, regulatory, and corporate governance status before shares are offered to the public.

The objective of due diligence is to identify risks, verify disclosures, and ensure that all material information is accurately presented to regulators and investors. Investors rely heavily on the information disclosed in the prospectus, making due diligence an essential investor protection mechanism.

Legal due diligence typically examines:

Company incorporation records

Constitutional documents

Licenses and permits

Regulatory compliance status

Existing litigation and disputes

Employment matters

Material contracts

Intellectual property rights

Shareholding structure

Corporate governance practices

Financial due diligence generally includes:

Audited financial statements

Revenue sources

Debt obligations

Tax compliance

Asset verification

Financial projections

Internal controls

Accounting policies

Operational due diligence may review:

Business model

Production capacity

Operational risks

Management structure

Industry position

Market opportunities

The appointed issue manager conducts due diligence and provides a due diligence certificate to SEBON. The due diligence report confirms that reasonable efforts have been undertaken to verify the accuracy of disclosures contained in the prospectus.

Failure to identify material issues during due diligence may expose the company and professional advisors to regulatory consequences. Therefore, companies must ensure complete transparency throughout the process.

IPO Registration Checklist for Company Preparation

A structured checklist can help companies prepare effectively for IPO registration and reduce delays during regulatory review.

Corporate Checklist

Public company status confirmed

Updated Memorandum of Association

Updated Articles of Association

Updated company records

Board resolutions completed

Shareholder approvals obtained

Financial Checklist

Audited financial statements prepared

Accounting records updated

Tax returns filed

Tax clearance obtained

Financial disclosures verified

Regulatory Checklist

Industry licenses renewed

Regulatory approvals secured

Compliance certificates obtained

Corporate governance requirements fulfilled

IPO Documentation Checklist

Prospectus prepared

Due diligence report completed

Issue management agreement signed

Registrar agreement finalized

Credit rating completed if required

Underwriting arrangements completed if necessary

Operational Checklist

Business operations documented

Risk disclosures prepared

Management information verified

Shareholding records updated

Investor Disclosure Checklist

Material contracts disclosed

Litigation disclosed

Related-party transactions disclosed

Business risks disclosed

Financial risks disclosed

Companies that complete these preparations before filing generally experience a smoother approval process and fewer regulatory observations.

Services Provided by Legal and Financial Advisors

IPO registration requires expertise from multiple professionals. Legal and financial advisors play a substantial role in ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Legal advisors assist companies by reviewing legal compliance, identifying regulatory risks, preparing legal opinions, drafting agreements, and supporting due diligence activities. They also review corporate records, constitutional documents, board resolutions, shareholder approvals, licensing requirements, and material contracts.

Law firms such as Niti Partners and Associates may assist with:

Corporate restructuring

Public company conversion

Regulatory compliance reviews

Legal due diligence

Prospectus review

Corporate governance assessment

Contract review

Regulatory correspondence

Listing compliance advice

Financial advisors and issue managers assist with:

IPO structuring

Financial analysis

Prospectus preparation

Regulatory filings

Investor disclosures

Capital structure review

Financial due diligence

IPO pricing support

Public issue management

Auditors play a separate role by examining financial statements and providing independent assurance regarding the company’s financial position.

Credit rating agencies may evaluate the company’s financial strength where applicable. Registrars and depository participants also support share registration, allotment, and record management.

The involvement of qualified professionals helps companies satisfy regulatory expectations and improve the quality of disclosures presented to investors.

Post IPO Compliance and Reporting Obligations

Obtaining IPO approval is not the final stage of regulatory compliance. Once shares are issued to the public, the company becomes subject to continuing obligations under securities laws, listing regulations, and corporate governance requirements.

Public companies must maintain transparency by making periodic disclosures regarding their financial performance, business operations, and material developments. Investors rely on these disclosures to make informed investment decisions.

Common post-IPO obligations include:

Publication of annual reports

Preparation of audited financial statements

Quarterly financial disclosures

Annual General Meetings

Corporate governance compliance

Shareholder communication

Material event disclosures

Director and promoter disclosures

Compliance with listing regulations

Maintenance of shareholder records

Public companies must also disclose significant events that may affect investors, including mergers, acquisitions, restructuring activities, major litigation, changes in management, and substantial financial developments.

Failure to comply with post-IPO obligations may result in regulatory action, financial penalties, suspension of trading, or other enforcement measures.

The transition from a privately held company to a publicly accountable company requires ongoing compliance efforts, internal controls, and governance mechanisms designed to protect shareholders and maintain market confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is IPO registration in Nepal?

IPO registration in Nepal is the regulatory process through which a company obtains approval to offer its shares to the general public for the first time. The process is supervised by SEBON and requires compliance with securities laws, disclosure requirements, corporate governance standards, and public offering regulations before shares can be issued to investors.

2. Who regulates IPO registration?

IPO registration is regulated by the Securities Board of Nepal. SEBON reviews prospectuses, due diligence reports, financial disclosures, and supporting documents before approving public share issuance. It also monitors compliance with securities laws and investor protection requirements throughout the offering process.

3. Which companies can issue an IPO?

Generally, public companies incorporated under the Companies Act, 2063 may apply for IPO registration. Banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, hydropower companies, manufacturing industries, infrastructure projects, and other eligible businesses may issue shares after satisfying applicable legal, financial, and regulatory requirements.

4. Is SEBON approval mandatory?

Yes. A company cannot legally issue shares to the public without obtaining approval from SEBON. Public offerings conducted without regulatory approval may violate securities laws and expose the company and responsible individuals to enforcement actions and penalties.

5. How long does IPO registration take?

The duration varies depending on company readiness, document quality, regulatory review, and industry-specific requirements. Preparation often requires several months, while regulatory review timelines differ according to the complexity of the application and the responsiveness of the applicant company.

6. What documents are required for IPO registration?

Common documents include incorporation certificates, constitutional documents, audited financial statements, board resolutions, prospectus drafts, tax clearance certificates, due diligence reports, regulatory approvals, issue management agreements, and corporate governance records. Additional documents may be requested depending on the industry and transaction structure.

7. Are government fees applicable?

Yes. Companies must pay prescribed regulatory fees associated with IPO registration and approval. Additional expenses may arise from legal services, auditing, issue management, underwriting, credit rating, share registration, prospectus preparation, and compliance-related activities.

8. Can private companies issue an IPO?

No. A private company must first convert into a public company under the Companies Act, 2063 before applying for IPO registration. Public company status is a fundamental legal requirement for offering shares to the general public.

9. Is a prospectus mandatory for IPO registration?

Yes. A prospectus is a mandatory disclosure document that provides information about the company’s business, finances, risks, management, operations, and intended use of proceeds. SEBON reviews the prospectus before granting approval for public issuance.

10. What happens after IPO approval?

After receiving approval, the company proceeds with public subscription, share allotment, and listing-related activities. Following the IPO, the company becomes subject to ongoing disclosure, reporting, corporate governance, and compliance obligations applicable to public companies and listed entities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.