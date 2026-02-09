The Simplified Dissolution Procedure Under Article 214A Of The Maltese Companies Act

At the end of 2025, the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Companies Act") was amended by Legal Notice No. 286 of 2025, giving effect to Article 32 of the Companies (Amendment) Act (Act XVIII of 2025) and introducing the new Article 214A into the Companies Act which establishes the "simplified dissolution procedure" designed to facilitate the voluntary closure of dormant private limited liability companies without the need to appoint a liquidator.

Applicability of Article 214A

Under Article 214A of the Companies Act, a company that has been validly registered for at least six months may apply to the Registrar of Companies to be dissolved and struck off the register. However, this provision expressly excludes applicability to public limited liability companies and regulated entities which remain subject to more stringent regulatory oversight.

Eligibility Criteria and Preconditions

In order to ensure the integrity of the process, Article 214A(2) stipulates that such procedure may not be availed of if at any time in the six months preceding the date of the application the company would have:

carried out any changes in its name; or traded or otherwise carried out business; or employed employees other than any person who is an officer of the company; or outstanding documents or penalties with the Registrar which remain outstanding as at the date of the application; or any of its shares pledged.

The last two criteria in (4) and (5) are a clear indication that this process is distinct from the Registrar's discretion to strike off a company as "defunct" under Article 325 of the Companies Act.

In order to qualify for this procedure, the company shall satisfy the following criteria (as confirmed by the directors of the Company):

the company is not a regulated entity; the company has discharged in full, liabilities towards its creditors, other than any fees to the company's current officers or current corporate service providers, and any loans payable to the company's shareholders; the company has no pending court proceedings in or outside of Malta; the company does not have any assets in excess of €5,000; the company has not entered into any deeds or contracts in the previous six months, other than with service providers of the company; the company has no outstanding amounts due to any government authority or body; a resolution of the shareholders approving the adoption by the company of the simplified voluntary dissolution procedure; no persons are employed by the company other than any person who is an officer of the company.

The directors are also required to confirm to the Registrar in their personal capacity, as the last appointed officers of the company, that they shall be retaining the details of the beneficial owners and financial records as mandated by law or duly inform the Registrar as to who is the designated person to retain such information.

Procedural Safeguards and Directors' Responsibilities

A key feature of Article 214A is that it dispenses with the appointment of a liquidator. Instead, the directors and company secretary retain their powers and duties under the Companies Act until the date on which the company's name is formally struck off the register. Accordingly, the directors are responsible for ensuring that all statutory requirements for the simplified dissolution procedure are satisfied.

When the Registrar is satisfied that all the conditions have been complied with, the Registrar must publish a notice in the Government Gazette and in a daily newspaper, notifying the public that the company's name will be struck off after a three-month period from the date of publication of said notice. This timeframe mirrors the creditor protection period applicable to the modes of dissolution and winding up under Article 214 of the Companies Act, thus ensuring that any creditor whose claim existed prior to the publication of the notice may object to the striking off.

The simplified dissolution procedure also allows any interested person to file an application for the restoration of the company's name on the register after it has been struck off. This is another form of protection to creditors or other parties whose interests were not safeguarded in the simplified dissolution procedure. Following the Registrar being satisfied that the company meets all legal requirements, and no objections are raised during the notice period, the company's name is struck off the register. Nonetheless, Article 214A(8) clarifies that the liabilities of directors, officers and members remain enforceable as if the company had not been struck off, thereby again preventing abuse of the procedure to escape liability. Any false declaration made by a director is punishable as an offence which may result in imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine of €46,587.

Comparison with Existing and Foreign Procedures

Prior to the introduction of Article 214A, the striking off of inactive companies in Malta fell within the Registrar's discretionary powers under Article 325 of the Companies Act. The only manner in which a company could voluntarily commence the dissolution process was either through a voluntary winding up or a court winding up which both require the appointment of a liquidator. The simplified dissolution procedure under Article 214A presents a logical and practical method in closing down dormant companies having minimal assets. The absence of the requirement to appoint a liquidator and to draw up an account of winding up reduces the administrative burden, cost and avoids the delays which may result under the traditional dissolution methods.

The new procedure bears similarity to the United Kingdom's voluntary strike-off procedure implemented through the filing of Form DS01. Like its UK counterpart, Malta's Article 214A requires that the company has not traded for a defined period prior to the application.

Concluding Remarks

The introduction of Article 214A represents a welcome development in the ongoing evolution of Maltese company law. For some time, the absence of a streamlined mechanism for dissolving inactive companies contributed to administrative inefficiencies and resulted in the continued registration of entities with no active commercial role. By introducing a simplified, director-led dissolution process, the legislator has taken a constructive step towards modernising the corporate framework and better reflecting business realities.

