Finding Company Information In Singapore

Whether you're a potential investor, considering a partnership or simply wanting to verify a company's legitimacy, navigating the process of finding company information can be challenging. To help you with that, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to uncover the details you're looking for in Singapore, covering both free and paid options for obtaining company details.

Understanding Company Types

The first step is recognizing the type of company you're dealing with. In Singapore, there are two main categories of business structures: unincorporated and incorporated. Here's a breakdown of the most common types within each category:

Unincorporated businesses:

Sole proprietorship: owned and operated by a single individual. This is the simplest structure but offers no liability protection for the owner's personal assets.

Partnership: formed by two or more people who share ownership and profits. There are two main types: General partnership: all partners have unlimited liability for the debts and obligations of the partnership. Limited partnership: at least one partner (the general partner) has unlimited liability, while others (limited partners) have liability limited to their investment.



Incorporated businesses:

Limited liability company (LLC): these offer liability protection to shareholders, meaning their personal assets are generally shielded from business debts. There are three main LLC structures: Limited company (Private limited company – Pte Ltd): the most popular choice for businesses in Singapore. Limited by shares, with a minimum of one shareholder and a maximum of 50. Shares are not publicly traded. Limited liability partnership (LLP): similar to a private limited company but with greater flexibility in profit-sharing agreements among partners. Exempt private company: a simplified LLC structure with fewer regulatory requirements, but limitations on the number of shareholders and annual turnover.

Public company: these can raise capital by selling shares to the public and are subject to stricter regulations than private companies. There are two main types: Public company limited by shares: similar to a private limited company but with shares available for public purchase on the stock exchange. Public company limited by guarantee: a non-profit company where members can guarantee a specific contribution in the event of winding up.



Variable capital company (VCC): a relatively new structure designed to attract investment funds. It offers features of both companies and limited partnerships.

Resources for public company information

Free resources

ACRA BizFile+ (Singapore Business Filing Portal)

The BizFile+ portal is operated by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and is the official source for business registration information in Singapore. This portal provides a free search tool where you can enter a company name or Unique Entity Number (UEN) to access the following information:

Registration Status : Confirms if the company is currently registered, struck off, or in the process of winding up.

: Confirms if the company is currently registered, struck off, or in the process of winding up. Registered Address : The official address of the company.

: The official address of the company. Incorporation Date : When the company was officially registered.

: When the company was officially registered. Industry Classification : The type of business the company is engaged in, categorized by the Singapore Standard Industrial Classification (SSIC) code.

: The type of business the company is engaged in, categorized by the Singapore Standard Industrial Classification (SSIC) code. Business Activities: Details on the company's primary and secondary business activities.

The free search also provides limited access to past annual reports, which might include key financial information like total assets and liabilities, as well as recent changes in directors and shareholders. However, a full historical record is not available for free.

Search UEN

Search UEN is a quick tool to verify a company's registration status and find its Unique Entity Number (UEN). The UEN is a unique identifier for all entities registered in Singapore and can be useful for more detailed searches on other platforms.

Paid resources

ACRA BizFile+ (Singapore Business Filing Portal)

In addition to the free services, the BizFile+ portal offers paid reports that provide comprehensive information, including:

Financial Statements : Detailed financial data, including balance sheets and income statements.

: Detailed financial data, including balance sheets and income statements. Director and Shareholder Information : Full details on current and past directors and shareholders.

: Full details on current and past directors and shareholders. Historical Filings: Access to past annual returns, change of director notices, and other legal documents.

These paid reports are ideal for investors, business partners, or anyone needing a deeper understanding of a company's financial health and governance.

Companies House Singapore

Companies House Singapore is a private service that provides detailed reports on Singaporean businesses. These reports cover:

Company Structure : Insights into the company's organizational structure and ownership.

: Insights into the company's organizational structure and ownership. Status Reports: Information on any legal actions, outstanding debts, or winding-up orders against the company.

This service is particularly useful for uncovering hidden financial risks and understanding a company's legal standing.

