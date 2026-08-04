A Major Boost For Funded Sub-participations In Luxembourg

Bill of Law No. 8813 marks an important development for Luxembourg’s financing market. By introducing a statutory asset segregation regime for funded sub-participations (sous participations en trésorerie), the proposed legislation will materially improve participant protection and reduce exposure to lender insolvency risk.

The reform is expected to increase the attractiveness of Luxembourg-based lending structures across the loan, private credit, and structured finance markets.

1. Purpose of the bill

Funded sub-participations are commonly used where a participant funds its share of an underlying loan and becomes entitled to receive a corresponding portion of amounts repaid by the borrower to the lender.

Under the current regime, the lender remains the borrower’s contractual counterparty and the participant has no direct claim against the borrower; consequently, the participant is exposed not only to the borrower’s credit risk, but also to the lender’s insolvency risk. The bill is designed to address that second layer of risk by ensuring that amounts collected by the lender for the benefit of the participant do not form part of the lender’s general estate for distribution to its other creditors.

2. Scope: funded sub-participations involving Luxembourg lenders

The bill applies to funded sub-participations (conventions de sous-participation en trésorerie) under which a participant agrees to assume all or part of the risk of a loan to a third-party borrower by making funds available to the lender. The proposed regime is limited to funded sub-participation arrangements and expressly excludes other forms of sub-participation, including synthetic and unfunded sub-participations.

Although the bill is primarily directed at Luxembourg credit institutions acting as lenders, its scope is intended to extend more broadly to any Luxembourg entity acting as lender under a funded sub-participation, including, among others, professionals of the financial sector and loan or debt funds. Natural persons are excluded from acting as lenders for the purposes of the regime.

Importantly, the regime is intended to apply irrespective of the law governing the sub-participation arrangement or any other cross-border aspects, which will make it relevant to a wide range of cross-border financing structures involving Luxembourg lenders.

3. Statutory segregation of participant assets

The central feature of the bill is the creation of a dedicated estate held on a fiduciary basis (patrimoine d’affectation détenu à titre fiduciaire) for assets and rights owed by a lender to a participant under a funded sub-participation. Those assets, together with the related contractual obligations, will be segregated from the lender’s general estate (patrimoine personnel) and held by the lender within a dedicated estate on a fiduciary basis for the benefit of the participant. In practice, this means two things.

First of all, the relevant assets will not be available to the lender’s other creditors. Secondly, the lender’s obligation to transfer them to the participant will remain effective notwithstanding reorganization measures, insolvency proceedings, or other competing creditor claims affecting the lender: the dedicated estate remains separate and distinct from any other fiduciary estate (patrimoine fiduciaire) held by the lender.

For market participants, this is the key practical development. The bill will move the participant’s position away from that of an ordinary unsecured creditor of the lender and towards the statutory ring-fencing of the relevant cash flows and related rights.

4. Interaction with bank recovery and resolution rules

While the bill does not amend the Luxembourg law of December 18, 2015, on the failure of credit institutions and certain investment firms, as amended1 (the BRRD Law), it will nevertheless affect the position of a participant where the lender is a credit institution.

The current BRRD Law does not contain a specific regime for funded sub-participations. As a result, in connection with alternative structuring, such as security granted in favor of the participant, the participant may be treated as an unsecured creditor in recovery and winding-up proceedings. The bill addresses this by introducing a standalone protection mechanism based on the statutory segregation of the relevant financial flows for the benefit of the participant, up to the amount of its funded participation.

As regards the resolution framework, the bail-in tool will continue to apply in accordance with EU law. However, liabilities arising from a fiduciary relationship between a credit institution and a beneficiary are excluded from bail-in. As the bill establishes a fiduciary relationship between the lender (as fiduciary) and the participant (as beneficiary), obligations arising under funded sub-participations falling within its scope should benefit from that exclusion.

5. Timing and contractual flexibility

If enacted, the new law would apply automatically to funded sub-participation arrangements entered into after its entry into force, unless the parties opt out. Existing arrangements would not be covered automatically, but the parties would be free to opt in. This approach is intended to preserve contractual flexibility while promoting legal certainty, including for cross-border financings governed by foreign law.

Practical implications

Market participants should assess whether existing or proposed funded sub-participations involve a Luxembourg lender, and consider the impact of the proposed regime on their counterparty risk analysis, particularly with respect to lender insolvency risk.

For new transactions, parties should consider whether the statutory regime should apply or whether an express opt-out is appropriate. For existing transactions, participants may wish to consider whether opting into the regime would be beneficial once the law enters into force.

Overall, the bill is a significant development for the Luxembourg financing market. By enhancing legal certainty for funded sub-participations and strengthening the protection of participants’ interests, it has the potential to reinforce Luxembourg’s attractiveness as a platform for lending, private credit, and structured finance activity.

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