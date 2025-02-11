Digitalization Era

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi economy witnessed a rise in the number of government-owned online portals. These portals were designed to facilitate tedious governmental procedures for citizens and legal entities alike.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi economy witnessed a rise in the number of government-owned online portals. These portals were designed to facilitate tedious governmental procedures for citizens and legal entities alike. For example, through the Saudi Business Center ("SBC"), Laws, Regulations and Registration Procedures are all highly accessible, with some being translated. Discussed further below:

Saudi Business Center ("SBC")

SBC is a relatively new platform. It acts as a one-stop shop for all government services that a new business would need to start operating within the Kingdom. Such services could be:

Company Establishment

Financial Statements

Commercial Registration

Commercial Name reservation.

LABOUR RELATED PORTALS

QIWA (Subsidiary of Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development)

QIWA is designed to provide services and assistance for all matters related to the labor market.

Issues instant work visas for non-Saudi employees.

Issues work permits for non-Saudi employees.

Allows the registered establishment to manage and terminate employee contracts.

MUDAD (Payroll and Compliance System) (subsidiary of Ministry of Labor)

MUDAD is a payroll management system (WPS).

Tracks payroll violations

Tracks the company's compliance percentage

Authenticates employment contracts.

General Organization for Social Insurance ("GOSI")

Concerned with all Social Insurance matters and services.

Allows users to manage and request certificates online.

Saudization plan and certificate available.

Allows users to manage all social-insurance-related activities.

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA)

ZATCA is the Saudi tax collection authority. It is also responsible for the organization and management of all customs' and ports' operations.

Zakat registration through the portal

Issues immediate Zakat registration certificates

Zakat payments paid through the portal

Corporation income tax paid through the portal

SPL (Saudi Post)

The Saudi Post oversees and provides postal and shipping services.

Office addresses within the Kingdom are registered through the SPL portal.

Offers P.O Boxes

National address

National Address is issued by SPL and is registered under the rented offices spaces.

EJAR (Rental Service E-Network)

Regulates the real estate rental sector in Saudi Arabia

Preserves the rights of all parties involved in the leasing process

All rent payments must be initiated and processed through the the Ejar platform (as stated by the Real Estate General Authority ["REGA"])

NAJIZ Portal

This portal is activated by the Ministry of Justice, and through this portal all legal related matters could be concluded such as issuing of power of attorney, reviewing the status of the cases and execution related to the company, and other matters.

