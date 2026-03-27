A Case Study | Successful Bilateral Restructuring In Saudi Arabia

A Saudi‑based company operating in the food production and agribusiness sector was experiencing capital structure pressure driven by liquidity constraints and misalignment between its financing arrangements...

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

Article Insights

Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Antitrust/Competition Law and About Mondaq topic(s)

Situation

A Saudi‑based company operating in the food production and agribusiness sector was experiencing capital structure pressure driven by liquidity constraints and misalignment between its financing arrangements and underlying operating performance. The company required immediate support to stabilize its financial position, engage constructively with lenders, and create a sustainable platform for future growth.

Ankura was appointed to lead the restructuring process and manage lender negotiations on an end‑to‑end basis.

Ankura's Role

Ankura acted as lead restructuring advisor, working closely with the company's management team and key stakeholders to design and implement a comprehensive restructuring solution. The mandate spanned strategic, financial, and execution‑focused workstreams, including direct engagement with lenders and parallel deleveraging initiatives.

Approach and Key Workstreams

Lender Engagement and Restructuring Execution

Ankura led complex bilateral negotiations with two key Saudi lenders, managing the process from inception through to execution. This involved aligning stakeholder expectations, structuring pragmatic solutions, and guiding all parties toward agreed outcomes.

Integrated Financial Advisory

The team delivered robust financial advisory support, including business planning, cash flow diagnostics, and debt capacity assessment. This ensured that proposed restructuring solutions were grounded in operational realities and supported by credible forward‑looking growth plans.

Strategic Deleveraging and Asset Monetization

As part of the broader restructuring, Ankura supported the progression of a non‑core real estate asset sale. This involved identifying a suitable real estate management company and developing a comprehensive sale plan that was approved by the company, the real estate partner, and the relevant lender.

Process Management and Stakeholder Alignment

Throughout the engagement, Ankura maintained disciplined process management and transparent communication, reinforcing stakeholder confidence and enabling progress across multiple, interdependent workstreams.

Outcome

The restructuring culminated in the successful execution of new bilateral restructuring agreements with two key Saudi lenders — marking a significant milestone in the company's financial stabilization journey.

The transaction strengthened the company's capital structure, addressed near‑term liquidity pressures, and positioned the business for operational continuity and future growth.

Value Delivered

Ankura supported the company and its stakeholders through a complex restructuring process by providing disciplined leadership, integrated financial insight, and structured execution. Specifically, Ankura delivered value by:

Leading bilateral restructuring negotiations from inception through execution

Delivering integrated financial advisory support aligned with operational performance

Structuring lender‑aligned solutions that balanced creditor protections with sustainability

Driving asset monetization initiatives to accelerate deleveraging

Reinforcing stakeholder confidence through transparent communication and disciplined execution

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.