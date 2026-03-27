A Case Study | Successful Bilateral Restructuring In Saudi Arabia

- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Antitrust/Competition Law and About Mondaq topic(s)
Situation
A Saudi‑based company operating in the food production and agribusiness sector was experiencing capital structure pressure driven by liquidity constraints and misalignment between its financing arrangements and underlying operating performance. The company required immediate support to stabilize its financial position, engage constructively with lenders, and create a sustainable platform for future growth.
Ankura was appointed to lead the restructuring process and manage lender negotiations on an end‑to‑end basis.
Ankura's Role
Ankura acted as lead restructuring advisor, working closely with the company's management team and key stakeholders to design and implement a comprehensive restructuring solution. The mandate spanned strategic, financial, and execution‑focused workstreams, including direct engagement with lenders and parallel deleveraging initiatives.
Approach and Key Workstreams
Lender Engagement and Restructuring Execution
Ankura led complex bilateral negotiations with two key Saudi lenders, managing the process from inception through to execution. This involved aligning stakeholder expectations, structuring pragmatic solutions, and guiding all parties toward agreed outcomes.
Integrated Financial Advisory
The team delivered robust financial advisory support, including business planning, cash flow diagnostics, and debt capacity assessment. This ensured that proposed restructuring solutions were grounded in operational realities and supported by credible forward‑looking growth plans.
Strategic Deleveraging and Asset Monetization
As part of the broader restructuring, Ankura supported the progression of a non‑core real estate asset sale. This involved identifying a suitable real estate management company and developing a comprehensive sale plan that was approved by the company, the real estate partner, and the relevant lender.
Process Management and Stakeholder Alignment
Throughout the engagement, Ankura maintained disciplined process management and transparent communication, reinforcing stakeholder confidence and enabling progress across multiple, interdependent workstreams.
Outcome
The restructuring culminated in the successful execution of new bilateral restructuring agreements with two key Saudi lenders — marking a significant milestone in the company's financial stabilization journey.
The transaction strengthened the company's capital structure, addressed near‑term liquidity pressures, and positioned the business for operational continuity and future growth.
Value Delivered
Ankura supported the company and its stakeholders through a complex restructuring process by providing disciplined leadership, integrated financial insight, and structured execution. Specifically, Ankura delivered value by:
- Leading bilateral restructuring negotiations from inception through execution
- Delivering integrated financial advisory support aligned with operational performance
- Structuring lender‑aligned solutions that balanced creditor protections with sustainability
- Driving asset monetization initiatives to accelerate deleveraging
- Reinforcing stakeholder confidence through transparent communication and disciplined execution
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]