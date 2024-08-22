Time is of the essence for the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry to achieve its sustainability goals. Despite ongoing decarbonization efforts, aviation's contribution to global warming is four percent, a figure expected to rise. There is also increasing awareness in the defense industry and global armed forces, which currently contributes six percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

This figure might rise due to increasing geopolitical conflicts where operational readiness is always the top priority. KPMG's 2024 Global Sustainability in Aerospace and Defense Report reveals how the A&D industry is actively working towards achieving its sustainability goals.

Competition among companies is expected to remain a key driver in helping the industry to improve its sustainability.

However, findings in the survey suggest that a collaborative approach involving both public and private sectors is now being recognized as equally important:

54 percent of respondents say that government support for development of low carbon solutions is a top enabler for achieving organizational decarbonization goals.

58 percent say that collaboration among industries, governments, academia and other stakeholders is among the three most important opportunities for their organization as they progress toward net-zero goals.

47 percent cite collaboration across the ecosystems as a top enabler in developing new technologies to help reach their decarbonization goals.

This report, based on the survey and interviews with industry leaders in this sector, offers a positive outlook on the A&D industry's ability to reach its sustainability goals, emphasizing the growing importance of partnerships and mutual support among stakeholders.

Delve deeper into these insights and explore how the A&D industry is navigating the path to sustainability. Discover the key challenges, opportunities, and strategies that are shaping the future of the industry.

