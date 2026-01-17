Best International Arbitration Law Firm In KSA 2026 | Sadany & Partners

As international investment flows and Saudi Arabia's role in global trade expands under Vision 2030 initiatives, cross-border disputes have become part of the business reality. Such disputes are impossible to put on hold — they require arbitration that provides fairness, speed and enforceability.

Al Saadani & Partners Law Firm is a leading international arbitration firm in the KSA. Multinational companies, JVs and investors trust our firm to provide full arbitration services, including drafting dispute resolution clauses and representing clients before arbitration tribunals and enforcement courts.

With our solid legal experience and deep understanding of international arbitration, we protect your interests, enabling you to navigate disputes with confidence and stability.

Why is international arbitration vital in the KSA?

In light of the evolving legal landscape in the KSA, arbitration has become the preferred dispute resolution method for cross-border disputes. It provides impartiality, confidentiality and enforceability, which are essential elements for maintaining investor confidence and protecting the interests of multinational companies.

Key advantages of international arbitration in the KSA:

International enforceability: The KSA is a party to the New York Convention (1958), which allows for the recognition of arbitration awards in more than 160 countries.

Impartial court: The parties may independently choose the arbitrators, the seat of arbitration, and the governing law.

The parties may independently choose the arbitrators, the seat of arbitration, and the governing law. Confidentiality: Sensitive commercial information remains confidential.

Flexible proceedings: Arbitration allows for bilingual proceedings (Arabic-English) and tailor-made procedures.

Speed and efficiency: Cases are often resolved within months, compared to years in traditional courts.

For international investors and businesses, arbitration provides a secure legal framework that bridges the gap between local law and international corporate expectations.

Arbitration Legal Framework in the KSA

The legal system in the KSA has seen a major upgrade, making it a top spot for arbitration in the Middle East.

1. Arbitration law (Royal Decree M/34 of 2012)

Designed in line with the UNCITRAL Model Law to comply with international standards.

Recognises domestic and international arbitration agreements.

Allows the parties to choose the procedural rules, governing law, and language of the proceedings.

2. The Enforcement Law (Royal Decree M/53 of 2013):

Establishment of specialised enforcement courts to expedite the enforcement of arbitration awards.

Treating arbitration awards as court judgments after they have been confirmed.

3. Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

Based in Riyadh, the SCCA is a world-class institution offering bilingual administration (Arabic and English) and a modern digital infrastructure. Its 2023 rules introduced expedited procedures, emergency arbitration, and electronic hearings, placing the KSA among the world's most progressive countries in the field of arbitration.

Our international arbitration services in the KSA

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer comprehensive, bilingual legal support to clients involved in international arbitration. Our services are designed to deliver clear strategies, practical solutions and actionable results.

1. Pre-arbitration consultations and drafting of arbitration clauses

We help our clients avoid future disputes by carefully drafting arbitration clauses that ensure clarity and enforceability under Saudi and international law.

Selecting the appropriate arbitration institutions (SCCA, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Identifying the governing law and procedural rules.

Drafting bilingual clauses to prevent conflicts of jurisdiction.

2. International arbitration representation

We represent our clients before leading institutions around the world, including:

Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)

Cairo Regional Centre for International Arbitration (CRCICA)

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) (investors and states)

Our bilingual lawyers handle all stages of proceedings – from serving the arbitration notice to hearings and final awards – ensuring seamless coordination between local and foreign counsel where necessary.

3. Enforcement of Arbitration Awards in the KSA

To obtain a favourable ruling is not the end goal; execution is the real success.

We manage the entire enforcement process before the Saudi enforcement courts and ensure compliance with the following:

Arbitration Law (2012).

Enforcement Law (2013).

The principles of Islamic law and public order.

Our expertise enables us to handle the enforcement of domestic and foreign arbitration awards, ensuring their recognition and efficient enforcement throughout the KSA.

4. Investor-state arbitration and treaty claims

We also represent foreign investors and entities in disputes under bilateral investment treaties and the ICSID Convention, and protect foreign investments in the KSA from unfair treatment, expropriation or violation of international obligations.

5. Mediation and hybrid dispute resolution (combination of mediation and arbitration)

Our team also supports clients in hybrid mediation and dispute resolution processes (a combination of mediation and arbitration), combining the advantages of settlement negotiations and binding arbitration when necessary. This dual approach reduces costs and maintains business relationships.

Example: Defending a global investor in an energy dispute

A European energy organisation was involved in a dispute worth SAR 90 million with a Saudi joint venture partner over performance obligations and dividends.

We initiated arbitration proceedings under the rules of the SCCA, adopting English as the applicable language.

We have selected a specialised arbitration tribunal comprising Saudi and international arbitrators.

Our bilingual team prepared detailed financial and technical manuals.

The SCCA issued a final award in favour of our client, awarding compensation and reimbursement of costs.

We executed the award within two months through the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

Outcome: A swift and enforceable victory, preserving the investor's operations and goodwill.

Why us?

1. Licensed legal representation before the SCCA and Enforcement Courts.

We are authorised to plead before all Saudi legal authorities, ensuring full compliance with procedures.

2. International arbitration experience

Our lawyers have dual qualifications and experience in civil and public law, which helps to connect global legal systems.

3. Bilingual legal representation

We conduct proceedings in both Arabic and English to ensure accurate documentation and communication.

4. Transparent and predetermined fees

We offer fixed, specific pricing for each stage of the process, providing transparency for clients managing their international budgets.

5. Proven success across various sectors

We have successfully represented our clients in disputes relating to the construction, energy, finance, real estate, logistics, technology and investment sectors.

Legal insights 2025

SCCA Rules 2023: Urgent and emergency procedures were introduced, in line with ICC standards.

Urgent and emergency procedures were introduced, in line with ICC standards. Neom Arbitration Centre: A new hub for international arbitration in major projects.

Third-party financing: Increasingly accessible for high-value cases.

Mediation Law 2024: Enhances enforceability of mediated settlements.

Enhances enforceability of mediated settlements. Public sector arbitration: Government agencies actively adopt arbitration in commercial contracts.

Your trusted international partner in arbitration in the KSA

As markets and laws intersect, global businesses need more than legal services — they need a partner who knows how Saudi law meets international business rules.

We combine deep local expertise with a broad global perspective to deliver fast, effective and enforceable arbitration solutions everywhere.

Conclusion

If we are considering investing or expanding in the KSA, arbitration is the first line of safeguard to protect your interests.

Originally published 28 December 2025.

