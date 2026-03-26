Law No. 71 of 2017 represents a comprehensive legislative framework governing the organization and development of the sports sector in Egypt. As the cornerstone of the modern Sports Law in Egypt, it establishes the legal foundation for sports entities, defines their rights and obligations, and regulates their relationship with administrative authorities, investors, and international bodies. The law also introduces mechanisms to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance across all levels of s

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Law No. 71 of 2017 represents a comprehensive legislative framework governing the organization and development of the sports sector in Egypt. As the cornerstone of the modern Sports Law in Egypt, it establishes the legal foundation for sports entities, defines their rights and obligations , and regulates their relationship with administrative authorities, investors, and international bodies. The law also introduces mechanisms to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance across all levels of sports activity, while encouraging investment and professionalization within the sector.

This Translation of Law No. 71 of 2017 aims to provide an accurate and accessible English version of the Sports Law for a wider audience, including legal practitioners, investors, sports organizations, and international stakeholders. The law applies broadly to sports entities and all natural and legal persons engaged in sports activities and investment, setting out detailed provisions on their establishment, management, funding, and supervision.

Through this Translation of the Sports law, readers will gain insight into the legal structure underpinning sports governance in Egypt, including the roles of key institutions such as the Egyptian Olympic Committee , sports federations, and regulatory authorities. The law further addresses critical areas such as dispute resolution, anti-doping compliance, sports investment, and the rights associated with broadcasting and commercial exploitation of sports events.

Overall, this English version of the Sports Law serves as an essential reference for understanding how Law No. 71 of 2017 shapes the legal and institutional landscape of sports in Egypt, reflecting the state’s commitment to developing a modern, competitive, and well-regulated sports environment.

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