ARTICLE
19 March 2025

The Saudi General Authority For Competition (GAC) Sheds Light On Their Blocking Delivery Hero's Acquisition Of The Chefz

BF
BREMER LF WLL

Contributor

BREMER LF WLL logo
BREMER is a regional law firm with offices throughout the Near and Middle East and North Africa. Our team comprises of dedicated professionals qualified in Europe and the MENA-region. We advise on antitrust & merger control, corporate M&A and joint ventures, ECA backed project and export finance.
Explore Firm Details
After the Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) initially provided no inside on why it end of 2021 blocked the acquisition of the Saudi food delivery company Chefz by Delivery Hero.
Saudi Arabia Antitrust/Competition Law
Fatma Mohamed Elnokaly,Maryam Abdelgwad, and Nicolas Bremer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

After the Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) initially provided no inside on why it end of 2021 blocked the acquisition of the Saudi food delivery company Chefz by Delivery Hero. Now in a TV interview the head of the GAC's mergers and acquisitions department—Talal Alhogail—discussed the transaction, which was the first transaction ever opposed by GAC under the new Saudi merger control regime that came into force in September 2019.

GAC blocked Delivery Hero's acquisition of the Chefz in late 2021. Initially, the reason stated was that Delivery Hero was late in responding to an RFI issued by GAC. This decision to oppose a transaction for a party responding to an RFI late, raised concerns among companies that GAC may take excessive measures to address rather minor issued. Furthermore, suspicions arose that the deal may have been blocked to ensure the Chefz—often considered a Saudi start up champion—remained in Saudi hands.

Interest in the blocked transaction rose again after GAC cleared the acquisition of the Chefz by Jahez, a Saudi platformed specializing in delivering restaurant orders. In a recent interview Talal Alhogail discussed the two transaction. He stated that the reasons for GAC opposing the Delivery Hero acquisition of the Chefz because of (1) concerns that Delivery Hero's stake in Hunger Station, a Saudi online food ordering portal, posed competition concerns, and (2) Delivery Hero's failure to cooperate with GAC in their review of the transaction.

While welcome, these explanations still leave some questions unexplained. In particular, it remains unclear whether there would have been milder remedies to address Delivery Hero responding late to an RFI and whether the (potential) competitive impact of the transaction considering Delivery Hero's engagement in Hunger Station could not have been addressed by providing conditional approval. In particular, since GAC now provided conditional approval to the acquisition of the Chefz by Jahez.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fatma Mohamed Elnokaly
Fatma Mohamed Elnokaly
Photo of Maryam Abdelgwad
Maryam Abdelgwad
Photo of Nicolas Bremer
Nicolas Bremer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More