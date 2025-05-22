Intersection Of Consumer Protection And Competition Regulations In Saudi Arabia

Consumer protection—as competition law—is an evolving area of law in Saudi Arabia. Historically, the Kingdom did not have specific, codified laws solely dedicated to consumer protection. Instead, consumer interests were addressed indirectly through various provisions spread across several laws and regulations. Recently, Saudi Arabia has ratified and implemented the executive regulations of the Unified Law for Combating Commercial Fraud in the Gulf Cooperation Countries 20/2019, which includes some measures relevant to consumer protection. However, this framework was set to change with the introduction of a dedicated Consumer Protection Law. In April 2022, a draft of this law was released for public consultation, signaling a shift towards a more comprehensive and direct approach to consumer rights and protection. This legal framework is designed to modernize and streamline the relationship between consumers and economic operators, and it was expected to supersede existing regulations such as the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law and the E-Commerce Law. The core objective of this legislative update was to establish a balanced framework that safeguards consumer rights while outlining the responsibilities of businesses, ultimately fostering a fair and transparent marketplace. Complementing consumer protection efforts, Saudi Arabia also has a robust competition law framework. The primary legislation governing competition is the Royal Decree No. M/75, enacted on March 6, 2019. This law focuses on promoting fair competition within the market and preventing anti-competitive practices, such as monopolies, that could harm consumer welfare.

Consumer rights under Saudi Law

The anticipated Consumer Protection Law is designed to empower consumers, ensure their fair treatment, and provide mechanisms for recourse in instances of disputes or unfair practices. The new law will establish a broad spectrum of rights that address various aspects of the consumer-business relationship. Furthermore, under the new law consumers will be entitled to access essential products and services and have the right to be protected from products or services that pose a threat to their health and safety; a provision that underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and adequacy of goods and services available in the market for their intended use. Furthermore, the right to clear, accurate, and sufficient information is a cornerstone of consumer protection, ensuring that consumers have access to all necessary details about products and services for informed purchasing decisions, including pricing, product specifications, potential risks, and terms and conditions of sale.

The freedom to choose from a variety of products and services without undue pressure or coercion is also guaranteed, with the law prohibiting unfair conditions or practices that might limit consumer choice. Here the proposed Consumer Protection Law closely intersects with the Saudi competition regime and its aim to maintain fair competition within the Kingdom.

Intersection of consumer protection and competition law

Consumer protection and competition law, while distinct in their specific focus, are aligned in their broader objectives, frequently intersecting in their application to promote a fair and efficient markets that ultimately benefits consumers. A key area of this intersection lies in addressing information asymmetry, where both legal frameworks seek to mitigate the imbalance of information between businesses and consumers. Consumer protection laws mandate that businesses provide adequate and accurate information to consumers, thereby reducing this asymmetry. Simultaneously, competition law prevents practices that distort market information, ensuring that consumers can make informed choices. Misleading advertising, for example, violates both consumer protection laws by deceiving consumers and competition law by distorting market information.

Unfair market practices also represent a significant point of intersection, as certain practices can harm both consumers and competition. Practices such as unjustified price discrimination or collusion among competitors can harm consumers by limiting choices and artificially inflating prices, while also distorting competition by creating an uneven market dynamics. Similarly, the misuse of consumer data for personalized pricing raises concerns under both legal frameworks. Moreover, consumer protection laws ensure transparency in data usage, while competition law addresses potential anti-competitive effects, such as the abuse of dominant positions through data monopolization. The principle of fair data processing, as emphasized in consumer protection and privacy laws, also supports competition goals by deterring anti-competitive behavior rooted in unfair data practices.

In conclusion, the consumer protection and competition law regimes in Saudi Arabia are interconnected in their goals of promoting fairness, transparency, and consumer welfare. Businesses operating in the Kingdom must navigate these regulations carefully, ensuring compliance with both sets of laws to avoid legal repercussions and foster consumer trust. By understanding their mutual support and potential tensions, companies can adopt practices that align with regulatory expectations while contributing to a competitive and consumer-friendly marketplace.

Way forward

To ensure compliance and mitigate risks, businesses should prioritize regular training on consumer protection and competition laws, conduct thorough compliance audits, and engage transparently with consumers. Active measures will not only align with regulatory requirements but also enhance brand reputation and consumer confidence in the long term.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.