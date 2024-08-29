ARTICLE
29 August 2024

Comparing Privacy Laws: GDPR v. Russian Law On Personal Data

GP
Gorodissky & Partners

Contributor

Gorodissky & Partners logo
Gorodissky & Partners is the largest IP practice in Russia which was originally founded by patent/trademark attorneys and lawyers who commenced their professional careers in 1959. It is the only IP law firm in Russia that provides services in accordance with the requirements of the international standard ISO 9001: 2015, which guarantees the high quality of services provided and confirms compliance with international quality management standards. It is a unique and highly professional team of 140 patent/trademark attorneys and IP lawyers with profound knowledge in various fields of science, technology and law and also with considerable experience and practice of successful representation of clients' interests in the Russian and foreign PTOs, courts and administrative bodies.
Explore Firm Details
OneTrust DataGuidance and Gorodissky & Partners have produced a guide to assist organisations in understanding the similarities and differences between the GDPR and the Federal Law of 27 July 2006 No. 152-FZ on Personal Data.
Russian Federation Privacy
Photo of Sergey V. Medvedev
Photo of Stanislav Rumyantsev
Photo of Nikita Maltsev
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

OneTrust DataGuidance and Gorodissky & Partners have produced a guide to assist organisations in understanding the similarities and differences between the GDPR and the Federal Law of 27 July 2006 No. 152-FZ on Personal Data. Federal data protection law in Russia includes similar provisions to the GDPR, such as a range of controller and processor obligations and data subject rights including erasure, access, and the right to be informed. However, there are also numerous differences between the Law on Personal Data and the GDPR, particularly relating to definitions and scope. This report aims to assist organisations in understanding both laws by highlighting the challenges associated with their differences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sergey V. Medvedev
Sergey V. Medvedev
Photo of Stanislav Rumyantsev
Stanislav Rumyantsev
Photo of Nikita Maltsev
Nikita Maltsev
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More