Comparing Privacy Laws: GDPR v. Russian Law On Personal Data

OneTrust DataGuidance and Gorodissky & Partners have produced a guide to assist organisations in understanding the similarities and differences between the GDPR and the Federal Law of 27 July 2006 No. 152-FZ on Personal Data. Federal data protection law in Russia includes similar provisions to the GDPR, such as a range of controller and processor obligations and data subject rights including erasure, access, and the right to be informed. However, there are also numerous differences between the Law on Personal Data and the GDPR, particularly relating to definitions and scope. This report aims to assist organisations in understanding both laws by highlighting the challenges associated with their differences.

