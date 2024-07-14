Competition "Antimonopoly Regulation: Challenges And Prospects" 2024 Was Held

GRATA International St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg State University of Economics (UNECON) held the annual competition for students "Antitrust Regulation: Challenges and Prospects"...

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

GRATA International St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg State University of Economics (UNECON) held the annual competition for students "Antitrust Regulation: Challenges and Prospects" on the basis of UCPJ (Educational Centre for Practical Jurisprudence). We congratulate the prize-winners on their brilliant victory!

The Educational Centre of Practical Jurisprudence is a chance for those who are interested in law, business, economics, social projects and human capital development, who love their business and want to develop. The Centre was established by UNECON and GRATA International St. Petersburg in 2019, its mission is to form an environment that helps young people to develop talents and realise their dreams in the field of law.

The UCPJ expresses its great gratitude to:

Management of St. Petersburg State University of Economics

GRATA International St. Petersburg - Anna Kritsyna

Gazprom Neft Expert Solutions - Lev Nakonechny

North-West branch of PJSC Sberbank - Olga Safronova

Federal Antimonopoly Service - Alexey Kryukov

Office of the Federal Antimonopoly Service for the Leningrad Region - Timofei Kryukov and Ruslan Abeidullin

PJSC Rosseti Lenenergo to Vladimir Leontievsky.

Details https://vk.com/unecon_grata?w=wall-179952128_547

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.