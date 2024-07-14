ARTICLE
14 July 2024

Competition "Antimonopoly Regulation: Challenges And Prospects" 2024 Was Held

GRATA International St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg State University of Economics (UNECON) held the annual competition for students "Antitrust Regulation: Challenges and Prospects"...
GRATA International St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg State University of Economics (UNECON) held the annual competition for students "Antitrust Regulation: Challenges and Prospects" on the basis of UCPJ (Educational Centre for Practical Jurisprudence). We congratulate the prize-winners on their brilliant victory!

The Educational Centre of Practical Jurisprudence is a chance for those who are interested in law, business, economics, social projects and human capital development, who love their business and want to develop. The Centre was established by UNECON and GRATA International St. Petersburg in 2019, its mission is to form an environment that helps young people to develop talents and realise their dreams in the field of law.

The UCPJ expresses its great gratitude to:

  • Management of St. Petersburg State University of Economics
  • GRATA International St. Petersburg - Anna Kritsyna
  • Gazprom Neft Expert Solutions - Lev Nakonechny
  • North-West branch of PJSC Sberbank - Olga Safronova
  • Federal Antimonopoly Service - Alexey Kryukov
  • Office of the Federal Antimonopoly Service for the Leningrad Region - Timofei Kryukov and Ruslan Abeidullin
  • PJSC Rosseti Lenenergo to Vladimir Leontievsky.

Details https://vk.com/unecon_grata?w=wall-179952128_547

