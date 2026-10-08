GRATA International has released a comprehensive regional legal publication examining the regulatory frameworks and legal considerations for renewable energy project development across five jurisdictions in Central Asia, the Caspian Region and Mongolia. The publication offers jurisdiction-specific insights from legal experts covering Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia and Uzbekistan, providing practical guidance for market participants and investors navigating the renewable energy sector

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

GRATA International experts have prepared a new regional legal publication, “Green Light for Green Energy: The Legal Landscape for Renewable Energy Projects in Central Asia, the Caspian Region and Mongolia.”

The publication brings together jurisdiction-specific legal insights from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia and Uzbekistan, covering key legal and regulatory aspects of renewable energy project development across the respective jurisdictions.

Prepared by GRATA International experts from the respective countries, the publication provides a practical overview of the applicable regulatory frameworks, approaches to project development and key legal considerations relevant to market participants and investors.

Full publication:

For easier navigation, you can also explore the articles by jurisdiction:

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz Republic

Mongolia

Uzbekistan

To view the full article please click here.

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