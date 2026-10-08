FusionX: Singapore - A Glimpse At The Future Of Energy

Nuclear fusion - the process that powers the sun, in which atomic nuclei are forced together to release vast amounts of energy - has long been described as the ultimate clean energy source...

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Nuclear fusion in concept

Nuclear fusion - the process that powers the sun, in which atomic nuclei are forced together to release vast amounts of energy - has long been described as the ultimate clean energy source: effectively limitless fuel, minimal waste, and no carbon emissions. In contrast to nuclear fission - the technology behind today's power stations, which splits atoms apart and generates long-lived radioactive waste - fusion's environmental credentials are considerably more attractive. The catch has always been the extraordinary difficulty of replicating sun-like conditions on Earth. That is now changing. A decade of scientific progress, culminating in the first demonstration of net energy gain at the US National Ignition Facility in December 2022, has transformed fusion from a distant scientific ambition into a credible commercial prospect - one that is attracting serious private capital and government attention worldwide.

FusionX Singapore

FusionX Singapore offered a timely window into where the nuclear fusion industry stands today. Part of the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology, the conference brought together a range of start-ups, investors, supply chain innovators, and policymakers. The mood in the room was notably free of scepticism - the question was not whether nuclear fusion will happen, but how soon and on whose terms.

The investment thesis is maturing

Around $17–19 billion has now been invested globally in the nuclear fusion ecosystem. Investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, TRIREC, Burda Principal Investments, and Rakuten Capital each offered perspectives on how exits might be achieved within a five to ten year horizon - whether through trade sales to strategics, sovereign wealth fund investment, or secondary market transactions.

Applications

Equally compelling was the recognition that the technologies underpinning nuclear fusion - lasers, neutron sources, advanced materials, and plasma diagnostics - are already generating commercial revenues in sectors including healthcare, defence, semiconductors, and manufacturing. This demonstrates that the investment case does not depend solely on a working power plant.

Milestones matter

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) - a US company developing compact nuclear fusion reactors and one of the most advanced players in the field - gave a compelling account of how a capital stack evolves as technical risk is progressively retired. Their approach of building on established technology, hitting defined milestones, and then using those achievements to unlock the next tranche of capital offers a useful blueprint for any capital-intensive deep tech venture. As a result of this approach, CFS has secured c.$4 billion in funding and secured a power plant site agreement with US utility Dominion Energy.

A tale of two technologies

The two leading nuclear fusion designs each come with trade-offs. The tokamak - used by CFS and the approach that has attracted the most capital and research globally - is the more proven design but operates in pulses rather than continuously. CFS has already secured power purchase agreements with ENI and Google, underscoring the commercial confidence behind the technology. The primary alternative design, the stellarator, pursued by companies including Helical Fusion and Type One Energy, is designed for uninterrupted output - arguably better suited to firm power supply - but is less proven at scale. In December 2025, Helical Fusion signed Japan's first nuclear fusion energy power purchase agreement with regional supermarket chain Aoki Super, with power delivery targeted for the mid/late-2030s - an early sign that multiple approaches are considered viable by investors.

The supply chain: The overlooked opportunity?

Delivering commercial nuclear fusion requires significant new industrial infrastructure, and the challenges are real: uncertainty over final reactor specifications, difficulty scaling advanced materials production, and long lead times for specialist skills. However, as noted above, many of these technologies already have proven commercial applications in adjacent sectors, making the supply chain a compelling opportunity for investors seeking nearer-term returns.

The geopolitical dimension

A recurring theme throughout the day was the importance of ensuring that the nuclear fusion supply chain - advanced magnets, specialist materials, precision components - does not become overly dependent on, for example, Chinese production. As with semiconductors and critical minerals, the race to establish a resilient, Western-aligned nuclear fusion supply chain is already under way.

Key takeaway

The overall message from FusionX was clear: the nuclear fusion ecosystem is maturing and capital is beginning to flow. Timelines remain long - the first commercial plants are not anticipated until the mid-2030s at the earliest - but the confidence with which those timelines are now being discussed has shifted markedly, as has the breadth of the ecosystem coalescing around them: investors, supply chain companies, research institutions, and governments alike. For a technology that could prove to be one of the most significant energy transitions of the coming decades, it is not too early to be paying close attention.

Anthony Patten and Michael Edwards attended FusionX: Singapore on 1 October 2026, the first dedicated event for the global nuclear fusion energy industry held in Singapore.

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