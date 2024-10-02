ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Property and Energy Week Report, 2024

K
Kennedys

Contributor

Kennedys logo
Our lawyers handle both contentious and non-contentious matters, and provide a range of specialist legal services, for many industry sectors including insurance and reinsurance, aviation, banking and finance, construction and engineering, healthcare, life sciences, marine, public sector, rail, real estate, retail, shipping and international trade, sport and leisure, transport and logistics and travel and tourism. But we have particular expertise in litigation and dispute resolution, especially in defending insurance and liability claims.
Explore Firm Details
Link to Property & Energy Week Report.
Singapore Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Mark Errington
Authors

Representatives from Kennedys' global Property, Energy and Construction team were delighted to host our recent 'Property and Energy Week' in Singapore in conjunction with attendance at the 2024 Asia Power Forum conference. We are pleased to provide you with a copy of our report summarising key observations and market feedback from the week which may be of interest.

A number of issues and opportunities came across clearly from our discussions with claims managers and underwriters over the week, many of which were aligned with the APF conference themes of transition and the need for and benefits of cooperation.

Overall, what really stood out during the APF conference and our various events during the week, was the real engagement of participating stakeholders from across the Asia Pacific market, and beyond from the Middle East and London, in the opportunities which are available in the region and the importance of cooperation and partnership to make the most of these.

We hope you find our report useful and look forward to continuing to support our insurer and reinsurer clients while they pursue these opportunities. Please reach out if you would like to discuss any of the information provided.

Download full report

Read other items in London Market Brief - September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Errington
Mark Errington
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More