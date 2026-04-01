Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann Offshore Wind: A Major Opportunity – But Only For The Right Investors

Vietnam’s wind energy market is entering a decisive phase. With Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) targeting up to 70+ GW of offshore wind by 2050...

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Vietnam’s wind energy market is entering a decisive phase. With Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) targeting up to 70+ GW of offshore wind by 2050, the country represents one of the most significant untapped renewable energy opportunities globally.

However, investors should be clear: this is no longer a market where international developers automatically succeed.

The recent Hon Trau offshore wind decision, where an experienced European developer lost to a newly established domestic player, is not an isolated case. It reflects a broader structural shift in Vietnam’s approach to strategic energy investments.

Vietnam is increasingly prioritizing domestic capability building alongside capacity expansion. Energy policy is now closely linked to industrial policy, and the rise of local “national champions” is becoming a defining feature of the market. Foreign investors remain welcome — but increasingly as part of integrated partnerships rather than as standalone project leaders.

At the same time, the basis of competition is evolving. Financial strength and capital readiness are becoming more decisive than technical pedigree. Authorities are placing growing emphasis on visible liquidity, upfront commitment, and delivery certainty. Investors must be prepared to demonstrate credible financial backing early in the process.

Local alignment is now essential. Entering Vietnam without a strong domestic partner is increasingly unrealistic. The right partner must bring more than local presence — it must offer regulatory access, financial depth, and alignment with national priorities. This is a strategic decision that directly affects project viability.

Despite strong fundamentals, bankability remains the central challenge. The current contractual and regulatory framework continues to fall short of international expectations in key areas, including curtailment risk, foreign exchange exposure, absence of lender step-in rights, and limited dispute resolution mechanisms. As a result, large-scale project finance — particularly for offshore wind — remains constrained.

In parallel, grid infrastructure has emerged as a critical bottleneck. Projects may reach technical completion but still face delays in revenue generation due to transmission constraints, delayed substations, or dispatch limitations. This risk is often underestimated but can materially impact project economics.

Against this backdrop, successful investors are adopting a different approach. They are not waiting for perfect regulatory clarity, but are instead building early strategic partnerships, committing capital decisively, aligning with Vietnam’s long-term industrial strategy, and structuring investments around real, not theoretical, risks. Government engagement is approached institutionally and consistently across both central and provincial levels.

Conclusion

Vietnam remains one of the most compelling wind energy markets worldwide. The scale of opportunity is undeniable, and the long-term trajectory is firmly set toward renewable expansion.

However, the conditions for success have changed.

This is no longer a frontier market driven primarily by foreign expertise. It is an emerging energy power shaping its own development path. Investors who succeed will be those who combine international experience with strong local integration, financial credibility, and a long-term strategic perspective.

The opportunity is real — but it will be captured only by those who understand how Vietnam now works.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

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