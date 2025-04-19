Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised Bloom Biorenewables SA In Its Series A Financing Round Of CHF 13M

Bloom Biorenewables SA, the Fribourg-based start-up, has successfully closed a CHF 13M Series A Financing round, led by Anaïs Ventures SA and Valquest Partners, with participation from several notable investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Lombard Odier Investment Managers, Capital Risque Fribourg, Btomorrow Ventures, Amcor Ventures, Rosebrook and The King Baudouin Foundation, on behalf of R&Co4Generations, the Rothschild & Co philanthropic fund.

Kellerhals Carrard advised Bloom Biorenewables SA and its founders in this financing round. The teams included Josephine Marmy (Senior Associate), Alexandre Gachet (Partner) and Max-Andre Haas (Partner).

Congratulations to Bloom's team for this great achievement!

