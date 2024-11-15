Understanding Hungary's Guarantee Of Origin: A New Era For Renewable Gas

Stay competitive in Hungary's evolving energy market by understanding the Guarantee of Origin, a crucial certification now available for renewable gas.

November 2024 – Stay competitive in Hungary's evolving energy market by understanding the Guarantee of Origin, a crucial certification now available for renewable gas. This change could open doors for businesses focused on sustainability and compliance.

Earlier this year, the amendment to the Act XL of 2008 - Natural Gas (the “Natural Gas Act”) brought a significant shift: the introduction of a Guarantee of Origin for renewable gas, similar to what we have seen in the electricity market.

The guarantee of origin is an electronic document designed solely to certify, using objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory criteria, that a given share or quantity of gas produced by a specific generation unit qualifies as renewable gas.

Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (the “Energy Office”) now ensures the accuracy, reliability, and credibility of guarantees of origin in the gas market, ensuring smooth registration, transfer, usage, and cancellation processes.

The Energy Office has announced that documents for applying for guarantees of origin will be published continuously. The first set includes those required to establish the auditor cooperation agreement, a critical step to ensure registration of such guarantees.

