New Opportunities In Biogas And Biomethane Production In Hungary

April 2025 – Sustainable energy production is playing an increasingly significant role in Hungary's energy policy. As part of this initiative, the Hungarian government's recently launched Jedlik Ányos Energy Program plans to support a total of ten projects with a focus on investments in biogas and biomethane production.

A draft tender related to biogas and biomethane production has been published for public consultation. The program will allocate a total of HUF 40 billion (approximately EUR 100 million) to cover the entire process—from raw material collection to the further utilisation of residues and by-products—including infrastructure investments and equipment procurement. Out of this total, HUF 18 billion is to be designated to support facilities that produce less than 500 cubic meters of raw biogas per hour.

Eligibility for the tender is limited to domestic entities registered in Hungary and companies headquartered within the European Economic Area (EEA) that maintain a branch office and a Hungarian tax number in Hungary. Additionally, applicants must have at least one closed business year, ensuring financial stability.

The tender is expected to be announced in early June 2025, with the submission deadline planned for mid-August 2025. This timeline allows potential applicants to prepare their investment plans and ensure compliance with the application criteria.

In the coming months, further details regarding the specific conditions of the tender are expected to be disclosed. Therefore, interested companies should stay updated on developments.

