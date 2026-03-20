Dubai Regulates Shared Housing: Key Takeaways From Law No. (4) Of 2026

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Dubai has taken another significant step in strengthening the regulatory framework of its real estate sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (4) of 2026 Regulating the Occupancy and Management of Shared Residential Accommodation in Dubai.

The new law introduces a structured framework governing shared housing arrangements across the Emirate, addressing a segment of the residential market that has expanded rapidly in recent years.

Why This Law Matters?

Shared housing has long provided an important accommodation option for many residents in Dubai. However, in the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework, certain areas have experienced challenges such as overcrowding, inconsistent safety standards, and unregulated subletting practices.

Law No. (4) of 2026 aims to address these issues by introducing clear licensing requirements, occupancy standards, and compliance obligations for property owners and operators.

Ultimately, the law seeks to strike a balance between providing flexible housing solutions and protecting the safety, rights, and quality of life of residents and communities.

Scope of Application

The law applies to all real estate units designated for shared accommodation in Dubai, including those located in special development zones and free zones.

It governs:

Property owners allocating units for shared housing;

Residents occupying those units;

Licensed companies managing or leasing such properties; and

Entities that lease units from owners and sublease them to residents.

Importantly, collective labour accommodation remains excluded and continues to be regulated under separate legislation.

A Central Regulatory Role for Dubai Municipality

The law places Dubai Municipality at the centre of the regulatory framework.

Among its key responsibilities are:

Setting the maximum number of occupants permitted per property;

Determining minimum space requirements per resident;

Establishing health, safety, and infrastructure standards; and

Defining the areas within Dubai where shared housing activities may be permitted.

Dubai Municipality will also launch a centralized digital platform for the submission and management of permit applications related to shared housing units.

Mandatory Permits for Shared Housing

One of the most important provisions introduced by the law is the requirement that no property may be allocated for shared accommodation without obtaining an official permit.

These permits:

Are issued for one year, renewable for similar periods;

May, in certain cases, be issued for two years; and

Must be renewed at least 30 days prior to expiry.

Approval of a permit will depend on compliance with several conditions, including urban planning regulations, safety standards, occupancy limits, and infrastructure capacity.

Stronger Oversight from Dubai Land Department

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) will maintain an electronic register for shared housing units, integrated with Dubai Municipality's regulatory platform.

Among its key functions, the DLD will:

Define mandatory information to be included in lease and management contracts;

Develop standard contract templates; and

Establish a rental index for shared accommodation units reflecting the specifications and services associated with each property.

Clear Rules on Leasing and Subleasing

Under the new law, only property owners or licensed companies are permitted to lease shared accommodation units.

Residents themselves are prohibited from subleasing their allocated space to third parties, a measure aimed at curbing unregulated subletting and overcrowding.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The law introduces significant penalties for violations, with fines ranging from AED 500 to AED 500,000, potentially doubling for repeated offences within a one-year period, up to a maximum of AED 1,000,000.

Authorities may also impose additional measures such as:

Suspension of business activities;

Cancellation of permits;

Revocation of commercial licenses; or

Disconnection of utilities from non-compliant properties.

Dispute Resolution

Any disputes arising under the law will fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

Entry into Force

The law further clarifies its legal hierarchy and implementation timeline. It shall be published in the Official Gazette, and will enter into force (180) days from the date of publication.

Transitional Period

Property owners and businesses currently operating shared accommodation units will have one (1) year to regularize their status and comply with the new regulatory framework, with the possibility of a further extension if deemed necessary.

Looking Ahead

Law No. (4) of 2026 reflects Dubai's continued commitment to sustainable urban planning, regulatory clarity, and community wellbeing.

For property owners, real estate operators, and investors, the law introduces greater transparency and clearer compliance obligations, while also enhancing the overall quality and safety of shared housing arrangements within the Emirate.

As implementing regulations and technical guidelines are expected to follow, stakeholders in Dubai's real estate sector would be well advised to review their existing arrangements and ensure compliance with the new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.