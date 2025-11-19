Setting Up Data Centers In Thailand: Real Estate And Licensing Considerations

Interest in data center land acquisition has increased significantly over the past year, with a notable rise in inquiries from investors seeking to establish digital infrastructure in Thailand. Although the sector is still in its early stages, this emerging wave of development represents a significant shift in Thailand's technology infrastructure landscape, driven primarily by multinational technology companies and operators looking to expand their regional presence.

Project Development

The data center sector in Thailand is attracting a diverse range of international investors, though with clear geographic patterns. Most investors are from China, Singapore, and Japan, with some additional interest from countries outside Asia, including the United States and Europe. This investor base consists primarily of multinational tech companies and operators seeking to establish new facilities rather than acquire existing assets. Data center business activities are also a sector promoted by Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI), which offers investors both tax and nontax privileges as well as exemptions to foreign investment and land-ownership restrictions.

Projects currently underway are still largely in the land acquisition and construction phase. Unlike more mature markets where many facilities are operational and generating revenue, the predominant focus in Thailand remains on securing suitable land and beginning the building process. This means that while interest is high and land assembly is accelerating, the sector as a whole has not yet reached the operational phase that will ultimately drive licensing applications and full regulatory compliance.

The licensing process itself remains at an early stage, as most projects must first complete their facilities before applying for the specific licenses required from the telecommunications authority. Once the facilities are built, the next critical step will be obtaining these telecommunications licenses, which are mandatory for data center operations.

Legal and Regulatory Considerations

The complexity of data center development in Thailand requires a multidisciplinary approach to legal planning. Real estate matters form the foundation of any project, focusing on land acquisition, due diligence, and transaction documentation. However, the regulatory dimension is equally critical, as data centers require specific licenses from the telecommunications authority that go beyond standard commercial real estate considerations.

This dual requirement means that legal advice for data center projects often combines real estate expertise with telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) regulatory guidance. Understanding the telecommunications licensing requirements early in the planning process is essential, even though formal applications typically come later in the development timeline. This integrated approach helps investors anticipate regulatory hurdles and structure their projects to facilitate eventual licensing compliance.

Investment Models

The investment model for data centers differs notably from other industrial sectors in Thailand. For greenfield data center projects, it is typically the brand owner or operator who acquires the land directly. Operators need to control site selection, facility design, and infrastructure specifications from the ground up to ensure their facilities meet technical requirements for power, cooling, connectivity, and security. As a result, the M&A pathway that works well for established industrial facilities is less common in Thailand's emerging data center market.

Looking Ahead

As land assembly and early-stage development continue to accelerate, Thailand is positioning itself as a promising location for regional data center investment. The combination of rising investor interest, active land acquisition, and an evolving regulatory framework creates opportunities for companies seeking to establish digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

However, success in this market requires careful regulatory planning from the outset. Investors entering Thailand's data center sector must navigate various legal requirements (such as foreign direct investment and land-ownership restrictions), real estate due diligence and acquisition, telecommunications licensing requirements, personal data protection considerations, and cybersecurity issues—all of which make integrated legal guidance a critical component of project planning and execution.

