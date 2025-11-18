Legal Options For Addressing Challenges With Land Matters In Thailand

The Land Department in Thailand's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) plays a central role in ensuring the stability and legality of real estate transactions in the country.

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Article Insights

Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Cannabis & Hemp and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

in Asia

The Land Department in Thailand's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) plays a central role in ensuring the stability and legality of real estate transactions in the country. Its core responsibilities include issuing land title deeds, registering transactions (e.g., sales, mortgages, leases), conducting surveys for subdivision or consolidation of land, and providing information and guidance on land and property development laws.

These administrative functions secure investor confidence and support transparency in the Thai property market, so any delay can have a significant impact. This is especially true for investors who depend on timely registration to secure or transfer property rights. Delays can create liquidity risks, postpone project timelines, and even reduce Thailand's attractiveness as a real estate investment destination.

This article explores the nature of these challenges, the legal framework governing the timelines for administrative actions, and remedies available under Thai law.

Sources of Delay

Procedural delays at land offices can arise for a variety of structural and operational reasons. These include approval processes that require several levels of internal review, heavy staff workloads, and occasional communication gaps within the bureaucratic chain. Many processes still rely upon manual documentation, which can prolong administrative steps and increase the likelihood of bottlenecks.

Some delays stem from ongoing investigations into the legality of land titles. For example, a land title deed may have an annotation indicating that the title deed is under investigation to verify its legality. Even though this annotation does not legally prohibit the sale or transfer of the land, in practice, most prospective purchasers are reluctant to proceed with a transaction until the annotation is removed. As a result, the land can become effectively illiquid during the investigation period, leading to significant investment delays.

While such investigations are essential to maintaining the integrity of Thailand's land registration system, prolonged inquiries without clear timelines can affect investor confidence and obstruct legitimate commercial activity.

Timelines for Administrative Action

Thailand has taken important steps to address concerns about bureaucratic delays by enacting legal instruments that impose procedural timelines on government agencies, including the Land Department. Two of these are outlined below.

Act on the Determination of Timeframes in the Justice Process B.E. 2565 (2022)

The Act on the Determination of Timeframes in the Justice Process B.E. 2565 (2022) requires all government agencies under the MOI, including the Land Department, to establish and publicly announce clear timelines for the completion of administrative tasks. Affected agencies must ensure that these timelines are accessible and understandable to the public. If an official cannot complete a process within a prescribed timeline, he or she must record the reason for the delay, specify the estimated completion date, and notify relevant parties. A record must also be available for verification and audit.

Land Code

The Land Code sets a specific timeline for investigations concerning irregularities in land title issuance. Once an investigation has been ordered, it must be completed within sixty days. An investigation committee may recommend extending this period for up to an additional sixty days, if necessary, by issuing a report, after which a Land Department Officer or authorized delegate must issue a final decision within fifteen days.

These provisions are designed to ensure that inquiries do not remain pending indefinitely. However, the law also allows the investigation period to be extended when deemed “necessary,” and the law does not explicitly specify how many times such an extension may be granted. In practice, therefore, officers may consider granting an extension more than once. This discretionary flexibility can contribute to prolonged or unpredictable delays.

Available Remedies

If the Land Department's action or inaction causes undue delay, affected parties have the right to claim damages and seek revocation of unlawful orders issued by officials. Thai law provides several administrative and judicial remedies to expedite or rectify such a situation.

Administrative Complaints to Expedite the Process

Damrongdhama Center: Individuals can submit complaints through the MOI's Damrongdhama Center (a complaint-handling unit) either in person, by post, via telephone hotline, through a mobile application, or online.

Direct complaint to the Land Department: Parties may file a petition directly with a Land Department officer or with the provincial or branch Land Office responsible for the area in which the matter arose.

These channels can prompt internal reviews and often help move pending matters forward.

Civil and Administrative Claims for Damages

Civil liability: Under Thailand's Civil and Commercial Code, a person who suffers loss due to a wrongful act by an official may claim compensation. The Supreme Administrative Court has affirmed this principle.

Administrative liability: The State Officials Liability Act B.E. 2539 (1996) allows for claims against the state for wrongful acts (e.g., asking the court to revoke unlawful orders) committed by government officers in the course of their duties. Under the Administrative Procedure Act B.E. 2539 (1996), parties may also challenge unlawful or unreasonable administrative decisions or delays. The Administrative Court has ruled in several cases that excessive or unjustified delays can amount to administrative misconduct subject to judicial review.

Criminal Proceedings for Misconduct

In severe cases involving intentional wrongdoing or abuse of authority, criminal prosecution may be available under the Thai Penal Code, together with the Land Code.

Outlook: Remedies and Reform

The primary focus of legal remedies is to address individual cases rather than systemic inefficiencies. Delays involving land matters in Thailand, however, often reflect broader administrative challenges, such as limited resources, complex procedural requirements, and the need for modernization.

Sustainable reform therefore requires a systemic approach, as timely and predictable land administration will be able to sustain investor confidence and support the continued growth of Thailand's real estate sector. Although legal mechanisms are in place to address delays, true efficiency depends on long-term administrative reform and digital modernization within the related government agencies.

Mindful of this broader context, investors or property owners facing prolonged delays or legal uncertainty should prepare necessary documentation, maintain clear communication with authorities, and seek proper professional legal assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.