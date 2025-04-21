Essential Building Safety Standards And Legal Obligations In Thailand

The recent earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, 2025, that also significantly affected parts of northern Thailand and Bangkok has raised concerns about building safety and structural resilience in Thailand. This event has reminded building owners and possessors in Thailand of the necessity of understanding earthquake-resistant building standards, their legal obligations regarding structural inspections, and compliance requirements under Thai law.

Under Thai law, building owners and possessors have specific responsibilities regarding the structural integrity of their properties, particularly in areas prone to seismic activity. This article lays out the key legal requirements and outlines the potential penalties for noncompliance.

Structural Design and Earthquake Resistance Requirements

With respect to standards regarding earthquake resistance, Thailand's Ministry of Interior has issued the Ministerial Regulation on Load Bearing, Durability, and Resistance of Buildings and Soil Foundations to Earthquake Forces B.E. 2564 (2021), replacing a previous ministerial regulation from 2007. The current ministerial regulation prescribes certain types of buildings in 43 designated provinces to comply with seismic design standards. These 43 provinces can be categorized into three main zones:

Zone 1: Areas requiring monitoring due to the potential for impact on the structural integrity and stability of buildings when exposed to seismic waves, consisting of 14 provinces (e.g., Krabi, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, etc.).

Zone 2: Areas where there may be moderate impact on the structural integrity and stability of buildings when exposed to seismic waves, consisting of 17 provinces (e.g., Bangkok, Nonthaburi, etc.)

Zone 3: Areas where there may be significant impact on the structural integrity and stability of buildings when exposed to seismic waves, consisting of 12 provinces (e.g., Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kanchanaburi, etc.)

For buildings located in these categorized zones, the geometric configuration of the building structure must be designed to ensure stability in resisting seismic waves. Additionally, structural components and joint areas between different structural elements must have sufficient ductility to meet the minimum requirements prescribed in the Notification of the Ministry of Interior Re: Design and Structural Calculation of Buildings for Earthquake Resistance, issued in 2021.

Mandatory Building Inspections

According to Thailand's Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979) and its relevant ministerial regulations, the owner or possessor of a controlled building (e.g., condominium, commercial building, office building, factory, etc.) is required to maintain and repair the building to ensure that it remains stable, strong, safe, hygienic, and free from hazards to others. In the event of a significant earthquake, owners of controlled buildings must conduct structural inspections and undertake necessary repairs to ensure continued compliance with safety standards.

Apart from the controlled buildings above, the Ministerial Regulation on Building Inspection B.E. 2548 (2005) imposes obligations on owners of certain types of buildings to conduct periodic inspections for certain types of buildings—such as high-rise buildings (23 meters or more in height), entertainment venues, hotels with at least 80 rooms, condominium buildings exceeding 2,000 square meters, and multistory factories—in order to ensure structural integrity and compliance with applicable safety standards. These periodic inspections consist of an annual inspection of key safety systems and infrastructure to ensure continued safe use and compliance with legal standards, as well as a more comprehensive inspection conducted every five years. This comprehensive inspection covers the structural stability of the building; the building systems and equipment, including electrical, fire protection, and mechanical systems; the performance of systems and equipment for occupant evacuation during emergencies; and safety management systems in the building.

Liability for Noncompliance

According to the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979), if a building owner or possessor fails to comply with seismic safety regulations and other safety standards, the local authority may order the owner or possessor to rectify the building. If rectification is not possible, the authority may order the demolition of the building.

Additionally, if the owner or possessor of a controlled building fails to arrange for the mandatory building inspection as required by law, they may be subject to a fine of up to THB 60,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three months, or both. A daily fine of up to THB 10,000 may also be imposed until compliance is achieved.

Recommended Actions

To ensure their ongoing compliance with Thailand's building safety regulations, building owners and possessors should:

Conduct immediate inspections : If your building is located in an affected area, engage a certified engineer to assess structural integrity.

: If your building is located in an affected area, engage a certified engineer to assess structural integrity. Review compliance with seismic standards : Ensure that your building meets the latest earthquake-resistant construction standards.

: Ensure that your building meets the latest earthquake-resistant construction standards. Stay updated and compliant with regulatory requirements: Monitor updates from Thailand's Department of Public Works and other relevant authorities regarding new safety measures and obligations, and conduct periodic inspections of the buildings as required by law.

Finally, seeking guidance from local experts in Thailand's building and safety legal frameworks will help provide clarity and advice on how to conduct these actions in full compliance with the relevant regulations.

