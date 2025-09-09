ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Strengthened Protections For Buyers In The Context Of Real Estate Sales And Construction Contracts

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
A reform of the Swiss contractual law effective January 1, 2026, will strengthen protections for buyers in real estate sales and construction contracts. The law introduces a mandatory minimum period of 60 days...
Switzerland Real Estate and Construction
Rocco Rigozzi and Andrea Ziswiler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Ticino Management, September 2025 Edition Journal

A reform of the Swiss contractual law effective January 1, 2026, will strengthen protections for buyers in real estate sales and construction contracts. The law introduces a mandatory minimum period of 60 days for reporting defects in real estate and related works—an improvement over the previous requirement for immediate notification, which courts interpreted as within roughly seven days. This new period cannot be contractually shortened, and any clause attempting to limit or exclude the buyer's right to free repair of defects will be invalid.

Additionally, the reform prohibits sellers of newly constructed properties from transferring all warranty claims solely to the buyer, a practice that previously forced buyers to pursue remedies directly against contractors they did not know. Buyers will now benefit from stronger, more direct rights and protections, ensuring easier and more effective recourse in the event of construction defects.

Link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rocco Rigozzi
Rocco Rigozzi
Photo of Andrea Ziswiler
Andrea Ziswiler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More