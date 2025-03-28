Tax Reduction Cases For Property Transfer In Dubai

It is well known that the convention tax levied over the transfer of real estate in the Emirate of Dubai is 4% of the property value. This rate may be reviewed in specific situations.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) offers a 'gift application' process, where a reduced tax rate of 0.125% applies with the transfer of ownership by way of donation or based on certain circumstances as per the relationship of the parties involved.

The DLD specifies that the reduced tax will be levied in the case of the total or partial donation of a property to immediate relatives (first degree relationships), such as spouse or children.

The reduced tax rate will also be applied in the case of transfers between a company, the holder of the right, and its 'individual' shareholders, and vice versa in the proportions determined by the respective shareholdings. If for example, a company has two shareholders with shares equal to 70% and 30%, ownership can be transferred to both of them personally with the same ownership shares, i.e. 70% and 30%.

For each type of property transfer, a series of specific documents will need to be presented to complete the process at the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The core documents include the parties' identification documents, and in the case of donations between family members, evidence of the relationship. If the transfer involves a company, supporting minute's resolutions and corporate documentation will also be required.

In certain situations, you will need the Affection Plan provided by the DLD, in addition to the Valuation Certificate which proves the value of the property. Additionally, for properties located in freehold areas, the developer will need to provide the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that is required to allow the transfer to occur.

Regarding costs and government taxes, there will be a number of requisite expenses involved in the transferring of a property. As discussed, in this case, the transfer tax applied by the DLD is 0.125% of the value of the property or the portion that is being transferred.

In addition to this there is an administration fee of 580 AED for management of the file at the DLD and the Trustee Office commission, which can range between 2,000 and 4,000 AED contingent on the value of the property. Another expense to consider when transferring properties is the valuation certificate, which can cost around 4,300 AED, when transferring townhouses or villas and the Affection Plan fee, which has a cost starting from AED 125. Finally, the developer's NOC will range from AED 525 to AED 5,250, contingent on the property itself and the developer's property development company.

Cost variations may apply, which depend on the particular transaction and requirements established by the DLD and respective subjects involved. Even if real estate broker assistance is not mandatory, to ensure an efficient process and avoid mistakes, it is always recommended to engage a professional expert or qualified real estate advisor.

Casi di riduzione delle imposte per il trasferimento di proprietà a Dubai

È noto che l'imposta di convenzione applicata al trasferimento di proprietà immobiliari nell'Emirato di Dubai è pari al 4% del valore della proprietà. Tuttavia, potrebbe essere interessante sapere che questa aliquota può essere rivista in circostanze specifiche.

È il caso della cosiddetta "applicazione di donazione" del Dipartimento del Territorio di Dubai (DLD), che prevede un'aliquota dello 0,125% per il trasferimento di proprietà a titolo di donazione o in base a determinate circostanze, in base al rapporto tra le parti coinvolte.

Il DLD specifica che l'imposta ridotta sarà applicata innanzi tutto in caso di donazione, totale o parziale, di una proprietà a parenti stretti (parentela di primo grado), come il coniuge o i figli.

L'imposta ridotta sarà inoltre applicata anche nel caso di trasferimenti tra una società, titolare del diritto, e i suoi "singoli" azionisti, e viceversa nelle proporzioni determinate dalle rispettive partecipazioni azionarie. In buona sostanza se, ad esempio, una società avrò come compagine due soci con quote pari al 70% ed al 30 % la proprietà potrà essere passata ad entrambi a titolo personale con le medesime quote di proprietà, ovvero 70 % e 30%.

Per ogni tipo di trasferimento di proprietà, sarà necessario presentare una serie di documenti specifici per completare il processo presso il Dubai Land Department (DLD). I documenti fondamentali includono sempre i documenti di identificazione delle parti e, nel caso di donazioni tra membri della famiglia, la prova del rapporto di parentela. Se il trasferimento coinvolge una società, saranno necessarie anche le delibere di approvazione e la documentazione societaria inerente.

In alcune situazioni, oltre al Certificato di valutazione che attesta il valore dell'immobile, in base al quale verrà calcolata l'imposta, è necessario il Piano di affiliazione fornito dal DLD. Inoltre, per le proprietà situate in aree "freehold", lo sviluppatore dovrà fornire il "No Objection Certificate" (NOC), necessario a consentire il trasferimento.

Per quanto riguarda i costi, il trasferimento di una proprietà comporta una serie di spese necessarie. Come già detto, in questo caso l'imposta di trasferimento applicata dal DLD è pari allo 0,125% del valore della proprietà o della porzione che viene trasferita.

A ciò si aggiungerà una tassa amministrativa di 580 AED per la gestione della pratica presso il DLD e la commissione del Trustee Office, che può variare tra i 2.000 e i 4.000 AED a seconda del valore della proprietà.

Un'altra spesa da considerare quando si trasferisce una proprietà è l'"Evaluation Certificate", certificato di valutazione del valore dell'immobile, che può arrivare a 4.300 AED, quando si trasferiscono villette a schiera o ville, e la tassa per l'"Affection Plan", altro documento rilasciato dal DED e che ha un costo variabile, a partire da 125 AED. Infine, il NOC dello sviluppatore va da 525 a 5.250 AED, a seconda della proprietà e della società di sviluppo immobiliare dello sviluppatore.

I costi possono anche subire variazioni che dipendono dalla transazione specifica e dai requisiti stabiliti dal DLD e dai soggetti convolti. Ultima nota. Anche se l'assistenza di un mediatore immobiliare non è obbligatoria, per garantire un processo efficiente ed evitare errori, si raccomanda sempre di rivolgersi a un esperto professionista o a un consulente immobiliare qualificato.

