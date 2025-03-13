Key Obstacles For Real Estate Removed

On 20 February 2025, the National Assembly passed Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15 providing special mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles for projects and land under the conclusions of inspections, examinations, and verdicts in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang City, and Khanh Hoa Province ("Resolution 170").

On 20 February 2025, the National Assembly passed Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15 providing special mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles for projects and land under the conclusions of inspections, examinations, and verdicts in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang City, and Khanh Hoa Province (“Resolution 170”). Resolution 170 introduces special mechanisms to handle violations relating to land use terms, land prices, land use fees, and land rent calculations where investors are allowed to continue the use of land, land prices are calculated based on specific milestones and timeline, and land use terms are determined specifically under the following inspection conclusions and reports:

Inspection Conclusion No. 2852/KL-TTCP dated 2 November 2012 of the Government Inspectorate;

Inspection Conclusion No. 269/KL-TTCP dated 16 September 2019 of the Government Inspectorate;

Inspection Conclusion No. 250/KL-TTCP dated 11 September 2020 of the Government Inspectorate;

Inspection Conclusion No. 757/KL-TTCP dated 13 May 2021 of the Government Inspectorate;

Report No. 332/BC-TTCP dated 9 December 2020 of the Government Inspectorate.



According to Resolution 170, only obstacles caused by State authorities or State authorities and investors will be considered to be handled under this resolution.

