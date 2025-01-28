Ministerial Decision - 204/2024: Real Estate Owners' Associations

Introduction

Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, marks a significant milestone in real estate management and governance. This decision introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for establishing and operating real estate owners' associations to ensure proper joint property management, maintenance, and governance. This blog will summarize the key aspects of Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024 and its implications for real estate owners and other interested parties. For further legal assistance, readers can contact Ahmed Al Abri.

Chapter One: Definitions and General Provisions

The first chapter of Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024 lays the foundation by providing essential definitions and general provisions. It clarifies key terms such as the Ministry, Owners' Association, General Assembly, and Board of Directors, establishing a common understanding of terminology essential for interpreting the subsequent chapters.

Chapter Two: Formation of the Owners' Association and its Powers

This chapter delineates the process for forming owners' associations and outlines their powers and responsibilities. By defining the procedures for establishing these associations and specifying their governance structure, Chapter Two ensures clarity and transparency in the management of joint properties.

Chapter Three: General Assembly Meetings and Quorum

Chapter Three elucidates the procedures for convening and conducting general assembly meetings, emphasizing the importance of active participation and decision-making by property owners. It establishes guidelines for achieving a quorum and making decisions, fostering a collaborative approach to property management.

Chapter Four: Board of Directors

The fourth chapter focuses on the composition, functions, and responsibilities of the Board of Directors within owners' associations. By entrusting specific tasks to this governing body, Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024 enhances efficiency and accountability in property management, ensuring effective decision-making and oversight.

Chapter Five: Manager

Chapter Five addresses the manager's role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of owners' associations. It sets forth qualifications, responsibilities, and appointment procedures for managers, emphasizing their crucial role in implementing decisions and maintaining the integrity of joint properties.

Chapter Six: Financial Affairs of the Owners' Association

This chapter outlines owners' associations' financial resources and management practices, ensuring transparency and fiscal responsibility. By establishing clear guidelines for budgeting, collection of contributions, and financial reporting, Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024 promotes sound financial management and accountability.

Chapter Seven: Dissolution of the Owners' Association

The final chapter delineates the circumstances under which owners' associations may be dissolved, providing a mechanism for resolving disputes and addressing changes in property ownership or use. By outlining dissolution procedures, Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024 offers clarity and certainty to property owners, safeguarding their interests.

Conclusion

Ministerial Decision No. 204/2024 is a significant step forward in real estate management, providing a comprehensive framework for establishing and operating owners' associations. By defining roles, responsibilities, and procedures, this decision promotes transparency, accountability, and efficiency in property management. Ultimately, this decision benefits real estate owners and the broader community by improving the overall quality of property management.

Originally published March 11, 2024.

