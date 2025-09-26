Qatar's Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Issues Circular Banning Export Of New Vehicles

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") has issued Circular No. 03 of 2025 ("Circular"), prohibiting the export of new vehicles that have not been registered for at least one year.

The Circular requires car dealerships and related entities to refrain from exporting unregistered vehicles within the first year of registration. The MoCI emphasised that full compliance is mandatory, warning that violations will result in legal action.

According to the MoCI, the measure is designed to ensure the steady availability of new vehicles in the local market, curb illegal commercial practices, prevent artificial price increases caused by shortages, and protect overall market stability.

The Circular applies primarily to car dealers and other entities engaged in vehicle exports, with exemptions granted to authorised dealers and vehicles purchased for personal use.

The MoCI also stated that the decision is consistent with Law No. 8 of 2008 on consumer protection and its executive regulations, citing key provisions including:

Article 1: Defining a "supplier" as any party engaged in providing, selling, distributing, exporting, or importing goods or services to consumers.

Article 10: Prohibiting suppliers from concealing goods or withholding sales with the intent to manipulate prices or impose unfair conditions.

Article 14: Prohibiting suppliers from providing misleading information, particularly regarding the country of origin or export.

The MoCI requires all stakeholders to comply with the new regulation to maintain a secure and competitive commercial environment, thereby safeguarding consumer interests.

