Children In Public Transport

Affordable and safe public transport is an important requirement for the smooth functioning of daily life in any country. Dubai in particular, stands out with an array of public transport available to choose from. Although the choices are exceptionally safe, there are nonetheless certain policies put in place by the government to avoid any untoward accident.

ROAD AND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

The Road and Transport Authority ("RTA"), established under Law No. (17) of 2005, is a department under the Government of Dubai, which is responsible for planning and executing transport and traffic projects, along with legislation and strategic plans of transportation in the city.

WOMEN AND CHILDREN

The RTA undertakes immense measures to guarantee convenience and safety of all its passengers. In lieu of the same, it provides airconditioned bus stations and buses, designated seats for women and the elderly, and has even introduced a cabin exclusively for women and children in the Dubai metros.

UNACCOMPANIED MINORS

Dubai is currently being lauded as one of the most family friendly destinations in the world, due to its safety and the numerous amenities available to its residents and visitiors. As a result, one would often find youngsters out and about in the city either to access their classes, or for the purposes of entertainment. In lieu of the same, the RTA has issued certain policies and guidelines to enforce safety among its passengers. With regard to the safety of minors, the RTA has established the following policies:

All children below the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult while using public transport, such as metros, buses and trams.

Between the ages of 8 and 12, children may use the public transport unaccompanied (with the exception of inter-city buses) but they must carry with them a permission slip, issued by their parents, during such trips.

Children of age 12 and above are permitted to travel by public transport, without being accompanied by adults.

To further enhance the experience of its customers, the RTA encourages customers send suggestions for improvements to their website. All information regarding public transport, including policies, rules and etiquettes, are provided in detail, in the RTA website.

COMPLAINTS

In case of grievances, the RTA receives complaints and reports from its customers through various channels. One may visit their website or contact 8009090 to connect to the call center. They can also be reached through social media, fax, email, customer councils etc.

