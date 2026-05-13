Was There No Case To Answer? Strachan V Albany Resort (Bahamas) In The Privy Council (Podcast)

A podcast exploring the Privy Council’s decision touching on no case to answer submissions in civil claims, in Tyson Strachan (Appellant) v Albany Resort Operators Ltd (Respondent) (The Bahamas) [2026] UKPC 5, as well as effective teamwork in Privy Council appeals.

The judgment is interesting as it is an unusual analysis at Privy Council level of:

the necessary ingredients legally and evidentially for a viable tort claim for damages (here by an employee for personal injury);

the pleading and particularisation requirements for a viable employment claim; as well as

the appropriate procedure and threshold associated with a submission of no case to answer in a civil claim.

Speakers: the advocates who acted for the successful Respondent in the Privy Council- Charles Bagot KC and Sara Ibrahim of Gatehouse Chambers, London and their Instructing Attorney, Giahna-Soles Hunt from Glinton Sweeting O’Brien in the Bahamas.