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13 May 2026

Was There No Case To Answer? Strachan V Albany Resort (Bahamas) In The Privy Council (Podcast)

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Gatehouse Chambers

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Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
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A podcast exploring the Privy Council’s decision touching on no case to answer submissions in civil claims, in Tyson Strachan (Appellant) v Albany Resort Operators Ltd (Respondent)...
Bahamas Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ashley Allen
Gatehouse Chambers are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Property industries

A podcast exploring the Privy Council’s decision touching on no case to answer submissions in civil claims, in Tyson Strachan (Appellant) v Albany Resort Operators Ltd (Respondent) (The Bahamas) [2026] UKPC 5, as well as effective teamwork in Privy Council appeals.

The judgment is interesting as it is an unusual analysis at Privy Council level of:

  • the necessary ingredients legally and evidentially for a viable tort claim for damages (here by an employee for personal injury);
  • the pleading and particularisation requirements for a viable employment claim; as well as
  • the appropriate procedure and threshold associated with a submission of no case to answer in a civil claim.

Speakers: the advocates who acted for the successful Respondent in the Privy Council- Charles Bagot KC and Sara Ibrahim of Gatehouse Chambers, London and their Instructing Attorney, Giahna-Soles Hunt from Glinton Sweeting O’Brien in the Bahamas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ashley Allen
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