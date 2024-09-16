Webinar: Get Ready For The New Swiss Data Protection Act

This second webinar specifically targets the preparatory measures for the implementation of the new Swiss data protection act, which will come into force on September 1, 2023.

This webinar builds on the previous webinar on Mondaq "The new Swiss Data Protection Act - What you need to know".

While the previous webinar explained the basic changes and requirements of the new law, this second part specifically targets the preparatory measures for the implementation of the new law, which will come into force on September 1, 2023.

Specific topics such as the scope of application of the Federal Data Protection Act (also for companies abroad), the requirements for appointing a representative in Switzerland, the specific requirements for the duty to inform data subjects, the record of processing activities, data security requirements, data breach handling and notification, data protection impact assessment, outsourcing and international data transfer are highlighted and provided with practical implementation tips.

