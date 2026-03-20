Regulatory Update On Antipiracy Rules In Asia

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The main recent Anti-Piracy Law & Regulatory changes in Asia over the last 6 months :

Vietnam (New 2025 IP Law & E-commerce Rules): Effective April 2026, Vietnam's amended IP law strengthens enforcement against intermediaries. New rules require large digital platforms to move beyond "notice-and-takedown" to a "notice-and-staydown" mechanism, using automatic filters to prevent pirated content from reappearing.

Effective April 2026, Vietnam's amended IP law strengthens enforcement against intermediaries. New rules require large digital platforms to move beyond "notice-and-takedown" to a mechanism, using automatic filters to prevent pirated content from reappearing. Indonesia (Global Royalty Initiative): In October 2025, Indonesia proposed the "Jakarta Protocol" to WIPO, aiming to strengthen global royalty protection for creators and news publishers against AI-driven content scraping.

In October 2025, Indonesia proposed the to WIPO, aiming to strengthen global royalty protection for creators and news publishers against AI-driven content scraping. Philippines (Voluntary Administrative Site Blocking): The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has implemented Memorandum Circular 2023-025, allowing swift blocking of pirated sites to reduce the country's high piracy rate.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has implemented Memorandum Circular 2023-025, allowing swift blocking of pirated sites to reduce the country's high piracy rate. India (Anti-Piracy SOP): In March 2026, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including forensic watermarking to trace the source of pirated theater films and immediate site-blocking mechanisms.

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