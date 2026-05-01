Patents are the currency of the medical technology industry and fundamental to the success of any medtech company. A medtech company can leverage its intellectual property (IP) in many ways including: raising capital, entering into strategic alliances, using licensing to generate revenue, blocking competitors, and through joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs).

However, medtech innovators need to approach IP as a core business asset, or risk losing competitive advantage, market exclusivity, and ultimately the full value of their innovations.

LINKS

Read “5 Costly IP Mistakes to Avoid,” authored by David J. Dykeman, published by Medical Design & Outsourcing.