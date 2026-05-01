5 Costly IP Mistakes To Avoid

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Patents serve as the fundamental currency of the medical technology industry, enabling companies to raise capital, form strategic alliances, and generate licensing revenue. Yet many medtech innovators fail to treat their intellectual property as a core business asset, risking the loss of competitive advantage and market exclusivity that could diminish the full value of their innovations.
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Patents are the currency of the medical technology industry and fundamental to the success of any medtech company. A medtech company can leverage its intellectual property (IP) in many ways including: raising capital, entering into strategic alliances, using licensing to generate revenue, blocking competitors, and through joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs).
However, medtech innovators need to approach IP as a core business asset, or risk losing competitive advantage, market exclusivity, and ultimately the full value of their innovations.