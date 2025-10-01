International Translation Day – Stories From Specialists And Secrets Of Patent Translation

The 30th of September marks International Translation Day. The date is no coincidence: it was chosen to honour the death of St Jerome of Stridon, a scholar, philologist and the patron saint of translators, who lived at the turn of the 4th and 5th centuries and to whom we owe the Latin translation of the Bible, known as the Vulgate. And although it may seem that a translator is simply someone who is fluent in at least two languages, the reality is much more complex. On this special day, let us take a closer look at the often underrated work of translators and give them a voice. What is it that attracts them to this line of business? And what are the challenges that they face?

A translator – more than just a linguist

A translator is not just a linguist. Depending on their area of expertise, they must be well versed in the intricacies of culture or science and be able to skilfully interpret the context, the author's intentions, and the needs of their target audience. Such work requires knowledge, precision, concentration and humility. Translators must strike a constant balance between remaining faithful to the original text and ensuring that the translation is both comprehensible and natural-sounding. Also, they often work under time pressure and must keep up to date with industry terminology, as well as adhere to professional ethics, particularly when dealing with confidential or sensitive information.

Challenges of specialised translation

One of the lesser-known but extremely demanding specialisations is patent translation. It mostly concerns highly specialised fields such as engineering, chemistry, biotechnology, electronics and IT. Patent translators must have perfect knowledge of both their native language and a foreign language, as well as the ability to understand complex technological processes. They must also be able to navigate the specific world of intellectual property law and to produce accurate translations that remain consistent with the original text while adhering to strict standards. Accuracy is of paramount importance here, since even a small mistake, such as an incorrectly translated term or a misplaced comma, could have legal consequences and affect the scope of a patent's protection.

Benefits of teamwork

While translators are often thought of as spending long hours working alone, at JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys translations are handled by a team of twelve specialists. Combining their passion for languages with an interest in various fields of science, from life sciences to mechanics or IT, they translate in EN-PL, DE-PL and FR-PL language pairs. When asked about the advantages of working in a team, our translators agree that what they value most is the opportunity for exchanging opinions, consultation and mutual support. Different perspectives and joint brainstorming help resolve doubts related to more challenging translations.

Job satisfaction and personal perspectives

Translating patent documentation is indeed challenging, but also very rewarding. Anna Kurpiewska-Welenc, an English translator at JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys, says: "I find translations from the field of life sciences particularly interesting because they are so relevant to everyday life. When I am translating a patent for a new drug, for example, I feel as though I have contributed to the fight against a particular disease in some way. We are constantly developing our general knowledge and learning something new all the time." German translator Anna Rosa agrees that the most interesting translations are those related to our reality: "A good example is the increasing number of translations from the field of the arms industry – this is a response to the uncertain times we live in.'"

Katarzyna Chołodowska, an English and German translator, prefers technical translations. "They keep me up to date with the latest technological developments in Poland and around the world. I can broaden my horizons and gain practical knowledge at the same time — for example, learning how complex devices work can be useful in everyday life. Technical translations force you to think analytically and stimulate your creativity – you need to visualise how something works in order to describe it correctly."

The role of artificial intelligence and CAT tools

The translation industry has changed dramatically with the advent of artificial intelligence and computer-aided translation (CAT) tools. This has sparked both enthusiasm and concern among translators. "The belief that, thanks to AI, translation now takes only a moment to complete and that human input is minimal does not reflect reality," says Anna Kurpielska-Welenc. "The same is true of post-editing: machine-translated texts always require corrections and consistency checks, which usually takes a lot of time. On the other hand, when dealing with a technology that is entirely new and doesn't have any Polish equivalents for its main terms, artificial intelligence can be very helpful. With good prompting, AI can help clarify any uncertainties regarding the processes or components of a device being described."

"AI does help and speed up our work, but it definitely does not replace the translator," says Anna Rosa. Katarzyna Chołodowska agrees that AI can improve the translation process, particularly when deadlines are looming. However, she is convinced that verifying machine translations is absolutely essential: "You have to be mindful of the content proposed by AI which sometimes makes up terms it does not know. In the context of patent translations, you also have to be careful not to make sensitive, patent-restricted data and content available to publicly accessible artificial intelligence tools."

Translators on stereotypes associated with their profession

As with many professions, there are stereotypes surrounding translators that are worth addressing on this special day. "I sometimes hear people say: what is the point of employing a translator when we have translation software?" laughs Edyta Mućko, an English translator. "And yet, over-reliance on artificial intelligence often means that those using it make no effort to verify specialist terminology or context. This may result in inconsistent translation," adds Anna Rosa.

Another of our German translators emphasises that, since the emergence of machine translation, the work of a translator has increasingly been viewed as repetitive and not particularly time-consuming. "Translation is not just about the time we spent on the actual process," she points out. "In the case of a new or complex field, research and terminology verification alone can take many hours. The length of the text does not automatically reflect the time needed for its translation. Taking shortcuts always affects quality."

Anyone can be a translator?

"It is quite a common belief that anyone who has mastered a foreign language can become a translator," says Anna Kurpielska-Welenc. "A good knowledge of the rules of one's native language is often taken for granted, but this is not always the case. When translations are done by people without appropriate qualifications, their lack of knowledge of Polish grammar is most noticeable. Linguistic and editorial errors, as well as the lack of proper research, affect the quality of the translation. I also do not entirely agree with the stereotype that translation can be done anywhere and under any conditions, because, as a translator, I have heard such opinions. Translation is a multi-stage process that includes consultations with experts, as well as proofreading and correcting the draft translation. Even a momentary lapse of attention can result in an error with potentially serious, e.g. legal consequences. In this profession it is vital to constantly develop oneself, to be curious about the world, to have an open mind and, in a sense, to "be an expert in everything". This is something that all my interviewees agree on: knowledge, reliability and the right skills are essential.

Professionalism and the value of human input

Even though we deal with the results of translators' work on a daily basis, they themselves often remain in the shadows. For this reason, especially today, it is important to appreciate the value of professional translation, and to recognise that behind every good translation is someone with a lot of expertise and years of experience. When commissioning a translation, it is therefore important to ensure that it ends up in the hands of a professional!

