CoA, Order Of August 15, 2025, Order On Suspensive Effect, UPC_CoA_740/2025

1. Key takeaways

Application for suspensive effect is inadmissable if no appeal is filed

It is not possible to apply for suspensive effect before an appeal is lodged. This follows from Art. 74 (1) UPCA stating that an appeal has no suspensive effect unless decided otherwise by the CoA.

In cases of extreme urgency the applicant may apply at any time without formality for an order for suspensive effect to the standing judge pursuant to R. 223.4 RoP. Nevertheless, for this provision to be applicable, the applicant must first have lodged a Statement of appeal and paid the appeal fee in accordance with the RoP. Lodging the Statement of grounds of appeal is not a prerequisite.

2. Division

CoA Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_740/2025; UPC_CoA_741/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings

5. Parties

Applicant/Claimant: Sun Patent Trust

Respondent/Defendant: Vivo Mobile Communcation Co., Ltd.; Vivo Tech GmbH; Vivo Mobile Communication Iberia SL

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 407 524; EP 3 852 468

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 74 UPCA, R. 223.1 RoP