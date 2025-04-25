Japan Releases Phase 2 Of Its ¥1 Trillion, 10-year Strategic Space Fund

The Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has released Phase 2 of its ¥1 trillion, 10-year Strategic Space Fund (SSF).

What's new?

Wider range of projects: The number of funded projects increases by ~90 to a total of around 140, expanding the fund's reach to include not only already-established sectors, but also new and emerging space services.

Key focus areas: Funding for space transportation has nearly doubled — from ¥36B to ¥63B. Key areas likeon-orbit services and space comms continue to receive large-scale support.

Can foreign companies apply for the SSF?

The eligible applicants are private companies, universities, National Research and Development Agencies, etc., incorporated under the laws of Japan and having its R&D centers in Japan. In addition, only residents of Japan are qualified to be Principle Investigator or Co-Investigator of applicant organisations.

How can foreign companies benefit from the SSF?

JAXA states they would like foreign companies to partner with Japanese companies. Japanese companies can apply to SSF for international project proposals. e.g., FS of overseas demonstration of satellite data utilisation system. (1B Yen）

How can foreign Space Agencies cooperate with JAXA?

JAXA are considering a so called "co-funding" scheme in which both space agencies subsidise an international project in which Japanese and foreign companies partner. The scheme is currently under consideration.

Intellectual Property development:

At Marks & Clerk, we are experts in helping companies pro-actively develop their intellectual property portfolio. With a dedicated and highly experienced Space Technology team, we can help you assess, plan and make the most of any future collaboration. So don't hesitate to reach out for an informal discussion about potential ideas.

I will also be attending the Space Finance 2025 event in London on 23 April 2025. Please get in touch if you'd like to meet up.

Unlike the traditional model where each ministry supports space projects individually, this Fund enables cross-ministerial, long-term strategic coordination under unified thematic goals. fund.jaxa.jp/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.