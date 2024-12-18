ARTICLE
LD Hamburg, December 12, 2024, Order On Determination Of Service, UPC_CFI_664/2024

Switzerland is not a Member State within the meaning of the RoP, so that R. 271 RoP and the fiction of service (10 days) provided for in paragraph...
Switzerland Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Effective service to a recipient in Switzerland is governed by R. 274 RoP, which does not provide for a fiction of service

Switzerland is not a Member State within the meaning of the RoP, so that R. 271 RoP and the fiction of service (10 days) provided for in paragraph 6 do not apply. Rather, R. 274 RoP is decisive for service to a recipient in Switzerland.

According to R. 274.3 RoP, the registry informs the plaintiff of the date of service, which leads to the conclusion that it is the actual date of service that matters.

2. Division

Local Division Hamburg

3. UPC number

ORD_65439/2024, ACT_59941/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings

5. Parties

Plaintiff: Hand Held Products, Inc

Defendant: Scandit AG

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 764 271

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 274 RoP, R. 271 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

