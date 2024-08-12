CoA Luxembourg, August 8, 2024, Service Of Written Pleadings/other Documents, UPC_CoA_405/2024

Written pleadings are served by the Registry in the electronic CMS of the Court unless service cannot be effected by means of electronic communication (R. 278.1 and 278.2 RoP)

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1. Key takeaways

Written pleadings are served by the Registry in the electronic CMS of the Court unless service cannot be effected by means of electronic communication (R. 278.1 and 278.2 RoP)

Prior communication between the parties themselves of the written pleadings via another electronic system like the German special electronic lawyer's mailbox (besonderes elektronisches Anwaltspostfach, (beA)) cannot be considered as effective service under Rule 278.1 RoP.

2. Division

Court of Appeal Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_405/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings, procedural order

5. Parties

Appellant (Applicant first instance): Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Respondents (Defendants first instance): Amgen Technology (Ireland) Unlimited Company; Amgen N.V.; Amgen GmbH; Amgen AB; Amgen S.A.S., Amgen s.r.l.; Amgen Biofarmacêutica Lda.; Amgen Zdravila D.O.O.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 167 888

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 278.1 and 278.2 RoP

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.