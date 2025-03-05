Beyond The Beaches: An Ideal BPO Location

Looking for a Quality Nearshore Location?

Look no further, Barbados is open for BPO services delivering proven quality, value-driven solutions and strong outcomes.

Barbados is a safe and thriving location which offers a warm and welcoming investment climate for outsourcers.

For decades, investors have chosen Barbados as a prime location for information processing activities. In recent years, both captive and business process outsourcing (BPO) facilities have emerged as preferred business models in the island's information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Operations Suitable for Barbados

Contact Centres

Technical Support

Software Development

Finance and Accounting

Credit Card Processing

Data Entry and Fulfillment

Accounts Payable/ Accounts Receivable

Database Management

Health Insurance Management

Insurance Claims Processors

Medical Transcription

Transaction Processing

Market Research

Web Applications

Mobile Development/ Web Development

Animation

Why Choose Barbados?

Connected to the world, Barbados is an accessible and diversified international business centre with direct flights to and from major global cities. It is a safe and welcoming place to do business with high quality customer service central to Barbados' identity. The island continuously strives to develop a high level of local expertise and positions itself to support the complex business processes of the future. Importantly, Barbados' infrastructure is highly rated and supports businesses that wish to offer remote employment opportunities.

Barbados offers world-class customer experience management, seat rental solutions, back office and digital services to global clients with English as the official language.

Why Barbados for BPO?

The following benefits make Barbados an ideal place to do business, specifically in the BPO industry:

Native English speakers

Highly-educated workforce and a 99.6% literacy rate

High quality of customer service, rooted in the culture

Modern telecommunications and transport infrastructure: Reliable fibre-optic network, Wi-Fi and high-speed 4G data services. Remote work optional.

International airport offering direct daily flights to major cities across North America, Europe and the Caribbean

Modern, reliable and stable electric supply

Nearshore location to North America and similar time zone to the US East Coast

Dedicated operating facilities available in business parks at competitive rates

A long history of political and social stability

Welcoming investment environment: The process to start a business is straightforward and is complemented by transparent policies and regulations. There are no restrictions on the ownership of property and no minimum capital requirement

Quality of lifestyle: Barbados boasts a highly developed standard of living, which makes it an attractive place to live, work and enjoy

Barbados is committed to diversity in all its forms and cooperates with countries around the world.

Starting a business is easy and transparent in Barbados, with favourable labour laws.

Other Incentives

The government is taking a tailor-made approach to each new investment opportunity and is in full support of growing the BPO industry, offering other incentives to drive growth including:

Competitive tax rates: Barbados' general corporation tax rate is 9%, effective January 1, 2024

Duty exemptions on the importation of office equipment and accessories

Duty exemptions on the importation of office equipment and accessories

Training grants are available: Invest Barbados offers on a reimbursable basis, a grant of US$50 per week per employee for a maximum of three (3) weeks towards meeting part of the wages of employees being trained for an inbound call center and two (2) weeks for an outbound centre.

Foreign Currency Permit: Entities that earn 100% of their income in foreign currency, are entitled to a Foreign Currency Permit. Holders of a Foreign Currency Permit benefit from: Exemption from exchange control Exemption from withholding tax on all payments, including dividends to non-residents Exemption from payment of stamp duty and property transfer tax

Entities that earn 100% of their income in foreign currency, are entitled to a Foreign Currency Permit. Holders of a Foreign Currency Permit benefit from:

Typical Costs for Setting Up a BPO Company

The typical costs related to setting up a BPO company in Barbados are as follows:

Typical Costs for Operating a BPO Company

Barbados' BPO sector offers competitive operating costs and the following should be taken into consideration:

NB: National Insurance Contributions (Social Security Contributions), as well as pay for vacation and public holidays are additional costs

The Government of Barbados actively encourages foreign investment in the BPO/ICT sector and is working proactively with private enterprise to develop the sector into a vibrant engine of growth.

Select BPO Entities in Barbados

You will be among world-class BPO and contact centre outsourcing service providers:

