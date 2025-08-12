Illinois Employers Get Ready—Busy Equal Pay Reporting Season Is Coming

According to the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL), thousands of employers filed for their first Illinois Equal Pay Registration Certificate (EPRC) between mid-2023 and early 2024.

According to the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL), thousands of employers filed for their first Illinois Equal Pay Registration Certificate (EPRC) between mid-2023 and early 2024. Since employers are required to renew these certificates every two years, that means thousands of employers are already facing a submission deadline to ensure EPRC compliance.

Quick Hits

In 2021, Illinois amended its Equal Pay Act of 2003, requiring covered employers to submit demographic and wage data to the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) to obtain an Equal Pay Registration Certificate (EPRC).

Employers that have one hundred or more Illinois employees must obtain an EPRC.

An employer's EPRC must be renewed every two years.

Employers must count employees physically working in Illinois, as well as fully remote employees who report to management in Illinois, to determine if they must file the EPRC application.

For the 2025 submission cycle, the IDOL has made a few changes to the data template and submission process.

EPRC Renewals

Based on these factors, employers that have a renewal due in 2025 may want to prepare a plan for their EPRC renewal now to avoid issues later in the renewal process.

New EPRC Filers

Employers with Illinois employees that have not previously obtained an EPRC certificate can look to the IDOL's frequently asked questions (FAQs) guidance on the EPRC to determine if they are required to file a first-time EPRC application in 2025.

Updates for 2025

All employers that are filing their EPRC materials may want to note that the data template has been updated to include information about whether an employee is paid on an hourly or salaried basis and whether an employee is covered by a collective bargaining agreement. The required compliance statement is also now included in the employer portal and does not need to be uploaded as a separate document.

