Gulf Energy's Mature-field Reckoning

How GCC NOCs can out-earn Big Oil by fixing the operating model

The Gulf's NOCs already hold the scale, the infrastructure and the reserves. What remains is matching the operating model to the needs of their mature fields

As the GCC’s major fields move into a new production phase, national oil companies (NOCs) can avoid the mistakes of global energy majors by building an operating model designed to win on mature assets.

In 2012, Shell bought into the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil fields in the United States and operated the assets within its standard integrated model, with group governance, centralized functions and corporate approval cycles. Yet the result was negative free cash flow every year from 2013 to 2020, ending in a $491 million pre-tax operating loss. Shell sold the business to ConocoPhillips in 2021 for $9.5 billion.

ConocoPhillips inherited the same reservoirs and the same geology. But it ran the assets differently. Decisions were made at asset level, teams were smaller, and the business could move faster. The same fields that lost Shell money generated more than $5 billion in cumulative free cash flow, and ConocoPhillips went on to deepen its position through the $22.5 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil in 2024.

The reservoirs hadn’t changed. The operating model had.

That lesson matters for the Gulf right now, because the region’s giant fields, Ghawar, Burgan, Bu Hasa, are moving into their mature phase, and a mature field is not a smaller version of a new one. It is a different operating problem altogether. A new field runs on annual plans and major capital decisions. A mature field runs on hundreds of small, fast interventions: a $500,000 workover here, a corrosion repair there, each with its own diagnostic problem and its own closing window.

Who operates on mature fields, and who’s winning

Success on mature fields comes down to managing two different kinds of cost.

The first is production cost, what it takes to get a barrel out of the ground. Integrated majors and large NOCs tend to win here because scale gives them lower rates on services, chemicals and energy, while existing infrastructure allows them to absorb additional production at very little extra cost.

The second is overhead, the corporate structure sitting above the field. Lean specialist operators usually come out ahead, running overheads at $1-2 per barrel compared with the $4-7 typically seen at majors and NOCs. Their organizations were built for small teams, rapid decisions and frequent interventions rather than the governance of mega-projects.

Most operators excel at one and struggle with the other. Majors carry corporate structures designed for greenfield economics, whereas specialists pay full market rates for services and lack integrated infrastructure. The opportunity lies in combining both advantages, but that position has to be designed.

Where the operating model breaks down

The mismatch between mature fields and conventional corporate structures shows up in six areas: procurement, decision rights, talent, vendors, performance metrics and operating cadence. Three illustrate the challenge most clearly:

The first being decision-making – a mature field needs asset-level authority to approve interventions of up to around $5 million because timing is determined by geology, not the corporate calendar. A $2 million workover delayed by an approval process can close a $50 million payback window.

Planning cadence creates the same challenge. Mature fields operate through weekly intervention cycles. A weekly decision cannot wait for a quarterly capital committee.

Then there’s procurement. Conventional contracting cycles often take 6-12 months. Mature fields need mobilization within four to six weeks, inside a payback window that may only remain open for three.

Which is why running a mature field through a conventional operating model and decisions can take roughly three times longer than the field requires. By then, the opportunity they were meant to capture may already have passed.

Evaluating the operating model options

Three broad design choices exist: Independent, Leveraged and Hybrid, each with its own benefits and challenges.

The three operating models make different trade-offs between overhead cost and operating agility. The independent route, a separate entity owning every function itself, buys maximum agility and a career path that attracts specialist talent, but at the highest overhead cost, and it forgoes the group’s shared-services leverage. The leveraged route runs the other way: lowest overheads and full shared service leverage, but weekly field decisions get forced through corporate cycles and organization that was built for major projects. That is, in essence, the model Shell ran in the Permian.

The hybrid doesn’t score highest on every measure. It wins by scoring well on all of them, while the other two each fail decisively on at least one.

How the hybrid model works in the GCC

The hybrid ring-fences the functions that directly shape field operations, procurement, logistics, and intervention authority, at asset level. Everything else, finance, legal, planning, draws on corporate scale. Our analysis suggests this captures both engines, with overheads falling below the leveraged level by year three, and it does so without joint ventures or foreign equity. Sovereign control stays fully intact.

For the strategically important mature portfolios the GCC holds, it is the strongest overall fit, and it can be sequenced over 36 months in a way that protects production through the transition.

The prize is a position nobody in the industry occupies today – the production costs of an integrated major combined with the overheads comparable to that of a lean specialist. The Gulf’s NOCs already hold the scale, the infrastructure and the reserves. What remains is matching the operating model to the needs of their mature fields.

Originally published by Economy Middle East, 17 Aug 2026