How To Obtain A Tax Identification Number (Tin) For A Business In Nigeria

A Tax Identification Number (TIN) is a unique identifier assigned to businesses, individuals, and other entities for the purpose of tax administration. In Nigeria, obtaining a TIN is crucial for businesses to comply with their tax obligations. The process of obtaining a TIN can be done at both the Federal and State levels, depending on the scope of the business's operations. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) handles the TIN registration for businesses with federal tax obligations, while State Internal Revenue Service (SIRS) handles TIN registration for businesses for state taxes.
This article will guide you through the detailed process of obtaining a Tax Identification Number for businesses in Nigeria through both FIRS for federal taxes and Lagos State Internal Revenue Services (LIRS).
What is a Tax Identification Number (TIN)?
A Tax Identification Number (TIN) is an identification number used by tax authorities to track and monitor the tax obligations of individuals, businesses, or organizations. It is used for tax reporting, filing tax returns, and making payments to the relevant authorities.
Uses of Tax Identification Number
For businesses in Nigeria, obtaining a TIN is a prerequisite for:
Paying taxes (including Value Added Tax (VAT), Corporate Income Tax, and Withholding Tax)
Opening a corporate bank account
Engaging in business transactions that require tax clearance certificates
Participating in public tenders and contracts
Getting Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC)
Obtaining Licenses and Permits
TIN Registration with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is responsible for the administration of federal taxes in Nigeria. If your business operates across multiple states or engages in federal tax obligations such as VAT, Company Income Tax, and other federal levies, you must obtain a TIN from FIRS.
Steps to Obtain a TIN from FIRS
Step 1:Register Your Business with CAC
If your business is newly registered, ensure that you have completed the registration process with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). You need to have a valid CAC registration number before applying for a TIN.
But if your business is already registered with CAC, put together the business registration documents, including the Certificate of Incorporation and the Memorandum and Articles of Association (if applicable)
It should be noted the CAC issues a tentative TIN; however, the TIN issued by CAC is not valid until it is registered with FIRS.
Step 2:Obtain and Fill the FIRS Tax Payer Registration Input Form and TaxPromax update form with the following information:
- Business Name
- CAC Registration Number
- Tentative TIN issued by CAC (if any)
- Date of Incorporation
- Precise Nature of Business
- Business Address
- Contact Information
- Key Contact Persons (e.g., Directors and major shareholders) name and contact information
While filling the form, one should ensure to provide accurate information as any discrepancies can lead to delays or rejection of your application.
Below is an image of FIRS Tax Payer Registration Input Form:
Step 3:Submit the following Documents to the nearest FIRS office:
- Filled FIRS Tax Payer Registration Input Form
- TaxPro Max update form
- Copies of CAC Registration Certificate (Certificate of Incorporation)
- Proof of Address (e.g., utility bills)
- An application for registration
Step 4:Verification and Issuance of TIN
After submission, the FIRS will process your application. This can take a few business days, depending on the volume of applications being processed. You may be contacted by FIRS officials for further clarification or documentation. Once verified, your TIN will be issued. The TIN will be sent to your email.
To view the article in full click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.