Online Trust & Safety In Nigeria: An Overview

In Nigeria, the regulatory landscape surrounding online trust and safety is anchored primarily in the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms & Internet Intermediaries (the "Code"). The Code defines the rules that digital platforms must follow, with specific obligations determined by whether a platform qualifies as a Large Service Platform and the nature of any legal request. For example, obtaining user data requires an authorised government agency to secure a court order. In contrast, a user requesting the takedown of infringing content can do so without such judicial authorization.

Additionally, platforms classified as Large Service Platforms, are subject to heightened responsibilities under Nigerian law. In general terms, the Code specifies minimum rules which all digital platforms must comply with, when dealing with prohibited materials, unlawful content and harmful content.

While the Code primarily focuses on regulating internet intermediaries to enforce trust and safety online, it is important to highlight that Nigeria has a range of offline regulatory frameworks that extend the scope of trust and safety obligations. These frameworks apply not only to intermediaries but also to their users, ensuring a more comprehensive approach to digital governance.

What Defines a Large Service Platform under the Code?

The Code's classification of digital platforms into different tiers based on their user base is comparable to the approach under the EU's Digital Service Act, which subjects Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs) to stricter obligations to manage online trust and safety. In Nigeria, Large Service Platforms are defined as interactive computer service platforms or internet intermediaries whose registered users are more than 1,000,000.

Notably, the Code adopts an expansive definition for internet intermediaries and interactive computer service platforms. Internet intermediaries are defined as including but not limited to, "social media operators, websites, blogs, media sharing websites, online discussion forums, streaming Platform, and other similar oriented intermediaries where services are either enabled or provided and transactions are conducted and where Users can create, read, engage, upload, share, disseminate, modify, or access information".

Interactive Computer Service platforms are defined to mean "any electronic medium or site where services are provided by means of a computer resource and on-demand and where users create, upload, share, disseminate, modify, or access information, including websites that provides reviews, gaming platforms, online sites for conducting commercial transactions"

It is important to note that, the Code does not make a distinction between active and non-active users suggesting that the legal requirement for the purpose of determining whether a platform has reached the regulatory threshold of 1,000,000 users is the number of sign-ups, regardless of whether those "sign-ups" are active users.

Key Obligations for Large Service Platforms under the Code

Large Service Platforms face more stringent duties. These include:

Local Incorporation: A Large Service Platform must be incorporated in Nigeria. Physical Presence: A local office or contact address is mandatory. Government Liaison: Online platforms must designate a liaison officer to coordinate interactions between the platform and Nigerian authorities. Transparency in Advertising: Online platforms are required to explain to users why they see particular ads. Human Oversight in Content Moderation: While automated systems play a role, human reviewers must also be involved in maintaining trust and safety, ensuring nuanced evaluation of content moderation issues.

Key Takeaways

The Code is significant as it underscores Nigeria's determination to hold global digital platforms accountable within its jurisdiction. While the Code is framed as embodying best practices, its legal force extends further because under its provisions, a breach of the Code is deemed a breach of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the National Broadcasting Commission Act 2004, and the NITDA Act 2007. This linkage exposes platforms to direct legal liability, elevating the Code from a soft-guidance framework to a binding compliance obligation.

