Content Moderation Compliance Report By The NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has just published its 2023 Compliance Report analysing the adherence of major social media platforms in Nigeria to the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and Internet Intermediaries (the "Code of Practice"). Specifically, the Compliance Report documents and evaluates the compliance efforts of Google, Linkedin, TikTok and X, in areas such as:

Content removals and content moderation strategies Account deactivations User complaint handling mechanisms Compliance with specific regulatory requirements under the Code of Practice.

Why This Matters

The Compliance Report underscores NITDA's growing emphasis on compliance by internet intermediaries and social media platforms with content moderation regulations as codified under the Code of Practice. In many ways, the Report signals a strong regulatory focus on all social media platforms and internet intermediaries operating in Nigeria whilst also highlighting the risk of non-compliance with the Code of Practice.

The Compliance Report is available here.

