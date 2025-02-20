ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Content Moderation Compliance Report By The NITDA

BH
Balogun Harold

Contributor

Balogun Harold logo

Balogun Harold is a specialist law firm for investment and financing transactions focused on Africa. We routinely undertake debt finance, private equity, project finance, venture capital, market entry and technology transactions on behalf of clients. We deliver proven, guaranteed and exceptional outcomes by always aiming for the best level of legal and transactional support necessary to achieve our clients' strategic goals.

Explore Firm Details
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has just published its 2023 Compliance Report analysing the adherence of major social media platforms in Nigeria to the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and Internet Intermediaries.
Nigeria Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle and Adekunle Adewale

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has just published its 2023 Compliance Report analysing the adherence of major social media platforms in Nigeria to the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and Internet Intermediaries (the "Code of Practice"). Specifically, the Compliance Report documents and evaluates the compliance efforts of Google, Linkedin, TikTok and X, in areas such as:

  1. Content removals and content moderation strategies
  2. Account deactivations
  3. User complaint handling mechanisms
  4. Compliance with specific regulatory requirements under the Code of Practice.

Why This Matters

The Compliance Report underscores NITDA's growing emphasis on compliance by internet intermediaries and social media platforms with content moderation regulations as codified under the Code of Practice. In many ways, the Report signals a strong regulatory focus on all social media platforms and internet intermediaries operating in Nigeria whilst also highlighting the risk of non-compliance with the Code of Practice.

The Compliance Report is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle
Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle
Photo of Adekunle Adewale
Adekunle Adewale
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More