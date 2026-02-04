ARTICLE
4 February 2026

Energy Sector Stakeholders' Report (Power & Renewable Energy)

Stren & Blan Partners

This Stakeholders' Report outlines key regulatory and policy developments relevant to Power and Renewable Energy Companies covering the period from January 2025 to December 2025. The Report focuses on developments affecting operations across the electricity and renewable energy value chain, with particular emphasis on regulatory actions and policy directions issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Federal Ministry of Power, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), and other relevant sector institutions.

In addition, the Report highlights significant legislative, regulatory, and policy changes shaping the business environment for power generation, transmission, distribution, and renewable energy projects in Nigeria. To support compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements governing the power and renewable energy industry, this Stakeholders' Report has been prepared for the year ending 2025.

