How To Perform A Legal Search At The Nigerian Land Registry

Conducting a legal search at the Nigerian Land Registry is one of the most important steps when buying property. It helps you confirm ownership, avoid fraud, and verify that the land or property is free from government acquisition or legal disputes. This guide will walk you through the essential steps involved in performing a legal search and the key documents you need.

Why Perform a Legal Search at the Nigerian Land Registry?

The Nigerian property market has experienced its fair share of fraud. According to data from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), land-related fraud is among the most reported scams in the country, costing millions of naira annually. A legal search helps mitigate this risk by verifying if the property has a valid title, determining if there are any encumbrances, and confirming whether the property is part of government-owned land.

Key Steps in Performing a Legal Search

1. Obtain the Survey Plan or Property Details

Before heading to the Land Registry, you need the survey plan of the land or the property details (like the property number or name of the owner). A survey plan is a detailed map of the land, drawn and approved by a registered surveyor, which helps in identifying the specific location of the property.

2. Visit the Relevant Land Registry

In Nigeria, every state has its own Land Registry. To perform a search, you must visit the Land Registry in the state where the property is located. For example, if you're looking to buy land in Lagos, you must visit the Lagos State Land Registry.

3. Submit an Application for Search

You'll need to submit a formal application to the Land Registry. This is a standard procedure that involves filling out an application form and attaching the necessary documents (such as the survey plan or deed of assignment). The application may also require a fee, depending on the state. Fees typically range from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000, but this can vary.

4. Pay the Required Fees

After submitting your application, you will need to pay a processing fee. Keep in mind that payment systems vary depending on the state's Land Registry. For instance, some states accept online payments while others still rely on manual payments at designated banks.

5. Land Registry Search Process

The Land Registry will now conduct the search. This search verifies that the title documents are authentic and checks if there are any legal encumbrances (e.g., court judgments, unpaid property taxes, or mortgages). The process typically takes 2 to 7 working days, depending on the workload of the Registry.

6. Get the Search Report

Once the search is complete, you will receive a Search Report. This report provides details on:

The current owner of the property.

of the property. Any mortgages or charges on the property.

on the property. Whether the land is under government acquisition .

. Whether the land is involved in any legal disputes.

For instance, if you're purchasing land in Lagos and the search reveals that the land is under government acquisition, this means you cannot legally buy the property unless it is excised (released from acquisition).

Documents Needed for a Legal Search at the Land Registry

Survey Plan – This shows the coordinates and boundaries of the land. Deed of Assignment – Proof that ownership has been transferred from one party to another. Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) – This document is proof that the land is owned by the government but leased to the property owner. Governor's Consent – Required when land has been sold or transferred, as per the Land Use Act. Receipt of Payment – Proof of transaction between the buyer and seller.

Challenges You Might Face at the Land Registry

Many guides do not talk about the hidden challenges involved in performing a legal search. Here are a few common issues:

Delayed Search Results : Some state registries are notoriously slow, especially during high-demand periods. In states like Lagos, delays can sometimes extend beyond the typical 7-day window.

: Some state registries are notoriously slow, especially during high-demand periods. In states like Lagos, delays can sometimes extend beyond the typical 7-day window. Missing or Incomplete Records : Occasionally, the Land Registry may not have complete records, especially for older properties. This could complicate your transaction and may require further legal advice.

: Occasionally, the Land Registry may not have complete records, especially for older properties. This could complicate your transaction and may require further legal advice. Fraudulent Title Documents: Not all title documents are what they appear to be. In certain cases, fraudulent documents have even made their way into the Land Registry itself. This is why it's important to engage a property lawyer to cross-check results.

How Technology Is Improving Legal Searches

Many states, such as Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), have begun digitizing their Land Registries. This allows potential buyers and lawyers to perform online searches. While the process is still in its early stages, it promises to reduce delays and improve transparency.

People Also Ask (PAA)

How long does a land search take in Nigeria?

A typical land search takes between 2 to 7 working days. However, in some cases, delays due to incomplete records or registry backlogs may occur.

Can I conduct a land search online in Nigeria?

Yes, in some states like Lagos and Abuja, you can now conduct online land searches. This system is still being rolled out across other states.

What happens if I buy land without conducting a search?

If you purchase land without performing a legal search, you risk buying property with encumbrances such as legal disputes, mortgages, or government acquisitions, which can result in financial loss or legal battles.

What is a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in Nigeria?

A Certificate of Occupancy is a legal document issued by the government, granting an individual or corporate body the right to occupy a piece of land for a specified number of years.

Conclusion

Performing a legal search at the Nigerian Land Registry is a critical step in property transactions. It not only protects you from fraud but also ensures that your investment is sound. As more states digitize their records, this process will become faster and more efficient. But until then, it's vital to follow the traditional process thoroughly, engage a qualified lawyer, and understand the risks involved in property transactions.

