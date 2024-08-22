ARTICLE
22 August 2024

NBET: Order On Transition To Bilateral Trading In The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo
Explore Firm Details
On July 26, 2024, Nigeria's electricity sector saw a significant change as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced a new Order...
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 26, 2024, Nigeria's electricity sector saw a significant change as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced a new Order for the Transition to Bilateral Trading in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) (the "Order"). This order marks the end of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company's (NBET) role as the sole electricity trader.

Open PDF to continue reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More