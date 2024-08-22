NBET: Order On Transition To Bilateral Trading In The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry

On July 26, 2024, Nigeria's electricity sector saw a significant change as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced a new Order for the Transition to Bilateral Trading in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) (the "Order"). This order marks the end of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company's (NBET) role as the sole electricity trader.

Open PDF to continue reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.