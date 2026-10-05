World Maritime Day: The Architect Of A Maritime Nation

There are lawyers who serve the law, and there are those who shape it. Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, OON, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and one of Africa’s most distinguished maritime lawyers, has spent nearly five decades in the determined pursuit of the second vocation. His is not a career measured merely in briefs held and victories secured. It is a career measured in institutions built, statutes authored, policies championed, and a maritime sector slowly and purposefully transformed.

In the lexicon of Nigeria’s maritime development, his name appears at every consequential turning.

The Architect at Work

Long before “Blue Economy” entered the vocabulary of Nigerian governance, Dr Agbakoba was advancing the foundational argument: that Nigeria’s waters were an underdeveloped national asset, and that law was the instrument by which they could be unlocked.

He gave that argument its first legislative form when he authored the foundational consultation paper that led directly to the enactment of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, the legislation that would become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s attempt to reclaim its own coastal trade for its own people. The Cabotage Act was, at its essence, a statement of national economic sovereignty: that the carriage of goods and passengers in Nigerian waters ought to be the enterprise of Nigerian vessels, owned by Nigerian citizens and manned by Nigerian crews. It was protectionist in design, developmental in intent, and transformative in its ambition. Dr Agbakoba put that ambition into legal form.

His engagement did not stop at the drafting table. He went on to serve as Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Committee on Maritime Sector Reform and Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Review of the Maritime Sector, roles that placed him at the centre of the institutional architecture within which Nigeria’s maritime governance would be reconceived. He contributed to the Nigerian Marine and Blue Economy Policy 2024, and was instrumental in the conceptual and structural work that culminated in the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. He continues to advise the current Nigerian administration on blue economy strategy and implementation, a body of work spanning law, policy, and institutional design within a single sector that few practitioners anywhere can match.

In the courtroom, too, his maritime practice has carried consequence beyond the parties named. In Seadrill Mobile Units Nigeria Limited v. Honourable Minister for Transportation & Ors, he argued for the extension of the Cabotage framework to offshore drilling operations and advanced the legal characterisation of oil rigs as vessels under the Act. The Federal High Court accepted that argument in its judgment of June 2019, a significant, if contested, moment in the evolution of Nigeria’s maritime regulatory jurisprudence. The question of whether rigs constitute vessels under the Cabotage Act remains one of the live and consequential legal debates his practice has helped to shape. Cases of that character do not merely decide disputes; they define the interpretive boundaries within which an industry must continue to contend.

The Conviction Behind the Career

To read Dr Agbakoba’s maritime work only through the lens of legal practice is to miss its animating force. Running beneath the cases, the consultation papers, the committee positions and the policy submissions is a single, consistent conviction: that Nigeria’s maritime potential cannot be unlocked without sound law, effective institutions, genuine indigenous capacity, and commercially workable regulation. Remove any one of those four conditions, and the others are insufficient.

It is a conviction that has driven him, most recently and most ambitiously, to write formally to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy proposing a comprehensive legislative reform programme. In that letter, Dr Agbakoba identified a pathway to unlock as much as N70 trillion annually from Nigeria’s maritime sector, through the enactment of nine new statutes — among them a Blue Economy Act, a Marine Spatial Planning Act, a Coast Guard Establishment Act and a Legal Framework for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships — and the amendment of seven existing laws, including the Cabotage Act itself, the NIMASA Act and the Merchant Shipping Act. The proposal was not the work of an advocate seeking instructions. It was the work of an architect who has spent half a century studying the building and who sees, with unusual clarity, what remains unbuilt.

His policy document, Unlocking Nigeria’s Maritime Potential to Generate N70 Trillion Annually, submitted to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, outlined seven transformative revenue streams awaiting activation through legal and institutional reform. The document represents, in its scope and its ambition, the fullest statement yet of what Dr Agbakoba has always believed: that the maritime economy is not a supplementary feature of Nigeria’s economic landscape but potentially its largest non-oil sector, and that the primary obstacle between Nigeria and that potential has always been the quality of its legal and regulatory framework.

From Policy to Practice

This year’s World Maritime Day theme “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence “ could not find a more fitting embodiment in Nigeria than in the career of Dr Olisa Agbakoba. The IMO’s call to ensure that global regulatory frameworks are not merely adopted in principle but translated into concrete national legislation, enforcement and day-to-day practice is precisely the work he has been doing, in Nigerian waters, through Nigerian institutions, under Nigerian law, for the better part of five decades.

The drive for indigenous ownership, financing, manpower, and regulatory authority in Nigeria’s maritime space is not a new argument. It is the argument he placed before the legislature when he authored the Cabotage consultation paper. It is the argument he has pressed in every committee room and before every policy forum in which he has appeared. It is the argument embedded in his proposed legislative reforms, and in his founding role as President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, an institution created to give Nigerian-owned shipping interests a structured voice in national and international maritime governance.

What distinguishes Dr Agbakoba is not simply that he has advocated; it is that he has consistently moved advocacy into action. From a consultation paper to an Act of the National Assembly. From a policy vision to a Federal Ministry. From a letter to a Minister to a comprehensive legislative blueprint with specific statutes, amendments and institutional reforms attached. When the IMO speaks of turning collective regulatory decisions into real-world results, it describes a process Dr Agbakoba has practised at the national level throughout his career. His argument is for the activation of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, for stronger indigenous participation requirements in the NIMASA Act, and for a legal framework that places Nigerian operators at the centre of coastal trade. These are not positions he holds in the abstract. They are policies he has spent decades attempting to move from paper into practice.

That is precisely what this year’s theme demands. And it is precisely what his career has always represented.

The Measure of a Legacy

In 2026, Maritime Media Ltd recognised his sustained contribution to the sector by naming him Maritime Attorney of the Year at the Maritime Industry Merit Awards, a recognition he received not as a capstone but as an affirmation: of years of engagement, of the persistence of a vision, and of a commitment that has not diminished with the passage of time.

As Founding President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Chair of the National Committee on Shippers’ Council Maritime Arbitration, and a practitioner whose work spans vessel financing, maritime arbitration, regulatory reform, port policy, Blue Economy governance and the full landscape of Nigerian maritime law, Dr Agbakoba remains among the most consequential figures in the sector’s development.

The truest measure of his legacy is the idea he has refused to abandon: that law must do more than govern the maritime economy. It must develop it. Every statute drafted, every committee served, every courtroom entered has been in service of that single, unrelenting conviction. And it is that conviction that continues to define the legacy he shapes, one in which legal thought, public policy and commercial reality converge, from policy, always, toward practice, to position Nigeria as a serious, sovereign and globally competitive maritime nation.



Happy World Maritime Day.